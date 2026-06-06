Need for Speed & GTA Fans Should Check Out This New Racing Game

Racing games are seeing some innovation in its genre, with a new title showing many inspirations from the greatest hits among high-speed experiences. Combining the underground street racing and criminal conflicts of Grand Theft Auto with the bombastic course navigation of Need for Speed games, one indie racing title is looking to gain players’ attention. With a wide variety of customization mechanics and highly qualified backgrounds behind creators, this could be one of racing games’ hidden gems when it releases.

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Realistic racing games like the Forza Horizon series are usually juxtaposed with more fantastical titles, such as Star Wars: Galactic Racer. Both types of racing games have high-speed duels to see who can reach the finish line the fastest, but each sub-genre has its own quirks. For example, Need for Speed is technically a realistic racing game with modern vehicles, but elevates its tension through bombastic conflicts with authority similar to the Fast & Furious movies.

Clutch Combines Sleek & Realistic Racing With A Surprisingly Engaging Crime Story

Courtesy of Maverick Games

Clutch is a new racing game being made by developer Maverick Games, a studio comprised of former creators behind games like Forza Horizon 5. Led by former Forza 5 creator director Mike Brown, Clutch is a realistic racer with elements of a criminal underground story that will put players at odds with police and dangerous rivals. The illegal street racing of this title is driven by a story starring a brother and sister as lead protagonists, who must navigate in a variety of motorsport competitions.

As you play, you’ll race in the R1K, a series of races with a long history. This will get you involved with a street racing group called the Midnight Collective, whose addiction to speed might get you in trouble with the law. Much like Need for Speed or GTA, Clutch‘s races are partly battles to out-speed opponents, and also a high-stakes race to the finish line to avoid forces trying to stop you. The cars in Clutch are stylish vehicles too, emulating the roots from Forza by giving players recognizable automobiles to control.

The races of Clutch aren’t just tests of speed, though, as much as they are challenges for how well you’ve customized your vehicle. The sleek design of every car is paired with a variety of gadgets you can use to turn the odds of a race into your favor. For example, some gadgets allow your car to shoot out a grappling hook, which can latch onto a part of a race track’s environment to slingshot you forward for extra speed. Creating a loadout of unique tools can help you evade the cops or disrupt rivals when used correctly.

Clutch also features a semi open-world, allowing players to explore a vast countryside in their chosen vehicle. Once again calling back to the Forza series, the visual quality of the world is impressive, even in early footage for Clutch shown by Maverick Games. With more information about Clutch‘s gameplay systems coming soon in Summer 2026, players will get an even greater idea of what is possible in this racing title.

Open World Elements Combine With Deep Car Customization Options From Ex-Forza Devs

Courtesy of Maverick Games

The open world gives you more opportunities to see your car in different environments, beyond just the linear race tracks in Clutch. This also allows action to appear dynamically as you explore, much like how multiple stars in GTA can attract attention fast. Although there will likely be some limits on the scope of the open world, it does give players something more to do compared to other games like Gran Turismo or Forza.

However, the biggest draw of Clutch‘s gameplay comes from the incredible depth to car customization, which blows other racing games out of the water by comparison. Expected personalization settings from most racing games are present, such as the ability to adjust your engine for a car’s speed or handling, but there are far more details. Unlike most racing titles, you’re able to adjust the interior of your car, switching things like the seats, steering wheel, or other small inner cosmetics.

Players have options to add a coffee holder to their car’s interior, or jam a parking ticket in the dashboard to give the vehicle a bit more character. Other cosmetics like discarded clothes, hood ornaments, and other accessories will become available too, giving you tons of customization options on top of the typical external parts. When combined with wear and tear mechanics to give your car an aged look, Clutch gives players a chance to express themselves, marking a welcome addition to classic racing game systems.

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