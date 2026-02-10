1995 Arcade Racing Game Finally Releasing on Consoles After 31 Years

In the shift from arcades to home consoles, there were naturally going to be some games that never got left behind. Whether it be a shift in format or a challenge in availability, there are many games out there that have unfortunately become examples of lost media due to their rarity. It’s a shame when that happens, as the work of developers still deserves a chance to be played and enjoyed by curious players.

Luckily, services like the Arcade Archives series have been bringing old titles to modern consoles, retrofitting the gameplay to work on home consoles. The latest Namco title to make the leap to consoles has long been overdue, too, as the original console ports of this 31-year-old game were cancelled before they could come to fruition. Here’s everything you need to know about Rave Racer ahead of its arrival on home consoles on February 26.

Rave Racer Is Finally Getting A Console Release, 30 Years After The Initial Plans Fell Apart

Rave Racer debuted in 1995, serving as the third entry in the Ridge Racer series, and is finally getting a console release. The arcade racer was a hit with players, even becoming one of the highest-grossing arcade games of 1996. Capable of linking between eight different racers, Rave Racer was a good example of the kind of multiplayer racing game that modern players have gotten accustomed to, thanks to titles like Forza Horizon 5. Rave Racer was a major part of that history. The game launched at an interesting time for Namco, however, as it came during a period when video games were increasingly shifting from the arcade to the home market.

Rave Racer was the last major arcade title in the series, with Namco shifting gears to consoles with their subsequent games in the series, Rage Racer and R4: Ridge Racer Type 4. Given the popularity of Rave Racer with arcade gamers, it’s not surprising to learn that there were plans to bring Rave Racer to PC and consoles. However, both titles were ultimately canceled and were replaced by Rage Racer, which served as a console equivalent to the game. Now, over thirty years later, the game will be released as part of the Arcade Archives series. The port is being handled by Hamster Corporation, who have previously produced the first home console ports of Namco System 22 arcade games, including Air Combat 22, Tokyo Wars, and the earlier entry in the series, Ridge Racer.

How Rave Racer Works On Modern Consoles

Notably, there will be two versions of Rave Racer available to players, depending on which platform they use and which version of the Arcade Archives they’re using. For Switch and PS4 players, the Arcade Archives version of the game will include an Original Mode, a High Score Mode, and a Caravan Mode — with the latter two introducing new complications for gameplay, such as a required high score to continue onward. For PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 users, the Arcade Archives 2 version of the game will include all three of those modes, along with an additional Time Attack Mode, online multiplayer, multiple save slots, a rewind capability, and even VR support.

The latter element is perhaps the most interesting, as the idea seems to be to replicate the first-person experience of sitting in an arcade and playing the game. In an era where plenty of games have become considered lost media, it’s exciting to see something like the Arcade Archives keeping older titles alive. It also isn’t changing the core game, meaning it remains a good example of gaming history while still becoming available for new players. The additional modes for Rave Racer, especially the VR add-on, are clever ways to replicate the spirit of playing the game with friends in the arcade alive with modern tech. It ensures generations of new players will get an opportunity to take the game for a ride.