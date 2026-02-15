New Xenoblade Chronicles Leaks Make Me Worried About The Series’ Future

I am an enormous Xenoblade Chronicles fan, so much so that I take practically every opportunity to sing its praise. The second game in the trilogy is my favorite game of all time, its bombastically epic cutscenes and tear-jerking moments of heartbreak living rent-free in my mind, likely for all eternity. I am very much onboard with whatever its developer, Monolith Soft, has to offer, especially as I’m certain it’ll finally prove the Switch 2 is capable of far more than the impressive but nevertheless technically limited Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Pokémon Pokopia.

All of this is necessary context to understand why I feel a tad crestfallen about Xenoblade Chronicles. The latest leak surrounding the next entry in the series has gotten fans abuzz with speculation and wishful thinking, but has, frustratingly, had the opposite effect on me. While I should be excited I’ve gotten anything Xenoblade Chronicles related, this leak in particular has me concerned that the series will be going in the wrong direction should it turn out to be true. In fact, this leak implies that the next Xenoblade Chronicles game will go against everything the incredible XBC3 stood for and attempted to achieve, and that breaks my heart even more than Poppi’s refusal to help Rex at the end of XBC2.

The Next Xenoblade Chronicles Game May Feature KOS-MOS

Image Courtesy Of Monolith Soft

Recently, the Spotlight profile of voice actor Caitlin Thorburn was updated to show she is reprising her role as KOS-MOS in a project simply titled Xenoblade Chronicles, releasing in 2026. This has been seen as a potential reveal that KOS-MOS, the fan-favorite character from the practically unplayable Xenosaga, will make at least a cameo in whatever the next Xenoblade Chronicles game will be. For many, this may be something worth getting excited over, especially as, for the most part, there is still plenty left to explore regarding the connections between Xenosaga and Chronicles.

However, I am a little concerned, mainly because I feel like bringing back such a beloved and well-known character will feel like a regressive move, rather than an innovative one. Of course, franchises bring back characters all the time. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was more or less a best-of when it came to popular characters from across the trilogy reprising their roles. Yet, the entire purpose of XBC3 was to mark the end of an era for Monolith Soft and allow Tetsuya Takahashi and co to move onto bigger and, most importantly, different things.

Takahashi himself said so in a letter that accompanied a physical release of the trilogy’s OST. In that letter, he stated that he has always believed that one should “change rather than maintain” and that “if there is another Xenoblade, it will likely be something vastly different from what came before.” The inclusion of KOS-MOS does not feel like something “vastly different“, as her appearance would serve as little more than fan service for those familiar with her roles in Xenosaga and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, even if she were properly integrated into the story. Instead, I’d imagine it would come across as a desperate attempt to cling to an echo of the past.

The Next Xenoblade Chronicles Game Shouldn’t Rely On The Past

Image Courtesy of Monolith Soft

Monolith Soft needs to move away from what it has done before and offer something truly fresh and exciting, especially now that it is working with new hardware capable of delivering experiences far more visually and technically demanding than anything it has worked on before. The studio is undeniably capable of creating the Nintendo Switch 2’s next masterpiece, but if it chooses to cling to old ideas, characters, and concepts, it will only hinder its progress towards meaningful innovation and onboarding newcomers who haven’t the foggiest idea who KOS-MOS is.

As much as Xenosaga is considered to be one of the best JRPGs available, its limited release around the world beyond North America and Japan has all but ensured that a significant portion of people now excited about Monolith Soft’s latest endeavor will have never played it. Relying on the past, especially 22-year-old games that were considered commercial failures and saw limited releases worldwide, feels like a huge mistake, not just because Monolith Soft has showcased a desire to move on, but also because it will hurt the enjoyment of anyone not aware of the references a prominent character like KOS-MOS would bring.

I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and its excellent DLC as someone who has gotten a lot out of my time with the trilogy. However, I’d shudder to imagine how those who had no previous attachment to characters like Mia and Melia would have found the experience. References and fan service can work extremely well, but in an age of interminably long development times and series being spread across numerous platforms, there needs to be some level of consideration for those who may be new to the series or have simply lagged behind. Of course, all of this could be invalidated if this leaked Xenoblade Chronicles game turns out to be something a little less exciting.

I Hope 2026’s Xenoblade Chronicles Is A Remaster Of XBC2

Image Courtesy of Monolith Soft

As much as I truly want whatever Monolith Soft is cooking up next to release as soon as possible, if we’re to only get one Xenoblade Chronicles experience in 2026 and it must include KOS-MOS, then I sincerely hope it is a remaster of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. KOS-MOS appeared as a minor recruitable character, so the voice actor returning to potentially rerecord a few lines or add a quest or two would make sense for a Monolith Soft-style remaster. Additionally, XBC2 is by far in the worst technical state of the three mainline games and is therefore very much deserving of a Switch 2 remaster.

Indeed, a substantial amount of the Xenoblade Chronicles fandom believes this leak to be merely in relation to a Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Definitive Edition, one that combines the base game with its DLC, adds some much-needed technical improvements, and perhaps truncates a lot of the frustrating tutorial pop-ups. As much as I doubt XBC2:DE will ever exist, it does seem like a plausible option, a way to tide over fans until the next major release from Monolith Soft.

Xenoblade Chronicles means a great deal to me, and as a result, I have a rather unhealthy vested interest in whatever Monolith Soft releases next. However, coming from that perspective allows me to also empathize with those who lack the deep connection I have with those games, the understanding of their complex worlds, characters, and lore. It is this that makes me jump to conclusions and speculate about the series’ future, and fear the worst when it comes to cameos and endless references. We do, after all, live in a world in which pop culture demands an onslaught of self-indulgence. So, I sincerely hope that KOS-MOS, as much as I and the fandom love her, doesn’t appear in the next Xeno game, but that, as Takahashi put it so eloquently, Monolith Soft changes rather than maintains.

