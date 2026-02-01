One of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Needs a Switch 2 Version, but It May Never Get One

While the Nintendo Switch has had a plethora of incredible games launch on it across its continued lengthy lifespan, it is fair to say that said games were extremely hindered in their scale and ambition as a result of the outdated hardware. Indeed, even on a purely technical level, some of the console’s biggest and best titles suffer from inconsistent framerates, poor resolutions, and stripped-back ideas. Fortunately, the Nintendo Switch 2 has afforded many of these games enhancements in the form of free or paid upgrades, which typically target these aforementioned technical hiccups.

While the games that have currently received these oftentimes necessary upgrades certainly deserve them, there are still plenty of third-party and first-party titles that need one desperately. This is absolutely the case for the Nintendo-published Xenoblade Chronicles 2, a game that is not only one of the best on the console, but one of the greatest JRPGs of all time. However, despite its many brilliant qualities, its technical performance is abysmal and in need of repair. Unfortunately, it feels as if we may never see a Switch 2 version of XBC2 for one rather important reason.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Desperately Needs A Switch 2 Version

Image Courtesy Of Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a phenomenal game. Of course, I’m a tad biased as it is my favorite game of all time. Still, for all its quirks (those afraid of fan service should probably steer clear), Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s emotionally charged narrative, unforgettable soundtrack, engaging combat, and memorable cast of characters make it an experience unlike anything on the market. Monolith Soft’s skill in world design, cutscene production, and art direction also helps to make this near decade old title feel truly premium and fresh.

Still, despite all of that, Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s technical state on the Nintendo Switch is laughably bad. While it does look incredible (in many ways even better than its successor), XBC2 frequently drops to 368p when playing in handheld mode. Even docked, the game only runs at 720p, which frankly does a disservice to its stunning environments. It is clear that Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was just another ambitious Nintendo game pushing the hardware to its absolute limit, especially considering it launched at the start of its lifespan. While these visual downgrades, long load times, and occasional dips in framerate don’t hurt the overall quality of the experience, they are issues that should be ironed out.

Fortunately, a Switch 2 upgrade could offer XBC2 a solution to its biggest weakness. We’ve seen visual upgrades for similarly marred games like Breath of the Wild, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A on the Switch 2, so there’s no reason it wouldn’t work for Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Of course, Nintendo and Monolith Soft are likely pouring their resources into other, more important matters, and XBC2 runs better without any paid upgrade just by virtue of being on the Switch 2. Still, one can’t help but wonder why one of the Switch’s flagship series hasn’t been given the boost yet.

Monolith Soft May Never Deliver The Improvements XBC2 Needs

Image Courtesy Of Nintendo

While rumors of an XBC2 Switch 2 upgrade have been circulating on the internet for some time, it would appear that there is little concrete evidence of one transpiring any time soon. That could be for reasons previously mentioned, or simply because Monolith Soft rarely does things in half measures. When it remastered the original Xenoblade Chronicles, it did so by completely overhauling its visuals, drastically altering gameplay mechanics, and developing an entire new piece of DLC featuring the original voice cast.

Similarly, when it brought Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition to the Nintendo Switch, it did so with new DLC, improved visuals to match the other XBC entries, and huge improvements to the gameplay. Delivering a barebones remaster that slightly improves framerate or visuals doesn’t really appear to be in Monolith Soft’s wheelhouse. Of course, no one is asking for a full remaster as XBC2 still holds up perfectly well today. However, Monolith Soft may not see the worth in investing in a Switch 2 upgrade if it can’t add substantively to the original experience in some way.

This is all pure speculation, of course, based purely on the developer’s history. However, it would explain why we haven’t seen an upgrade for one of the Switch’s oldest first-party titles, but have for games like Breath of the Wild. The Switch 2 is also still lacking a first-party RPG on the scale of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, so it would make sense to port it over with some visual and technical enhancements. Unfortunately, at least for now, it would appear that both Nintendo and Monolith Soft are content with us enjoying the brilliant, life-changing, and technically flawed original.

