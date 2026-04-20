One of the Most Controversial Wahammer Games Just Got Added to Steam, and It Is a Must-Play

I absolutely adore the Warhammer universe, specifically 40K, so it is always a genuine pleasure when I get to interact with it beyond the prohibitively expensive models. I’ve read as many of the Black Library novels as I can reasonably get my fingers on, I’ve played as many of the games that are still available, and I even watched that one 40K episode of Secret Level that seemed to come and go without much fanfare. Sure, I don’t know everything about the grimdark universe, but I do my best to keep up with all the complex lore.

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Perhaps my favorite way to engage with Warhammer 40,000 is via its slew of typically mediocre video games. I, naturally, adore Space Marine 2, a game that is inarguably one of the best Warhammer video games ever made, as well as the legendarily good strategy game, Dawn of War, which played a crucial role in my childhood. However, what interests me the most are the controversial Warhammer video games, the kind that time seems to have forgotten despite the small cult followings surrounding them. One such game was recently added to Steam, much to my delight, as I have fond memories playing it as a child. Luckily, it seems like the divisive Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior has held up and is absolutely worth playing in 2026, provided you can overlook some minor issues.

Fire Warrior Is A Great Warhammer 40,000 Game Game

Image Courtesy of Kuju Entertainment

Out of seemingly nowhere, several classic Warhammer games, ranging from strategy titles to iconic first-person shooters, were added to Steam. Deeply discounted and largely untouched, these games are now more accessible than ever in large part thanks to the reliability and relative popularity of Steam itself. Naturally, one of these games was Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior, an FPS game from 2003 that I have exceptionally fond memories of playing, but never beating, on my now-defunct PlayStation 2.

Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior is very much an early 2000s first-person shooter. It suffers from janky gameplay, inconsistent controls, and an overall feeling of being a tad unfinished. You’ll play through much of it wondering what happened to the soundtrack, reach points that feel as if they were designed to frustrate you specifically, and contend with all manner of issues that you can’t address, as there are no adjustable options. It sounds like a nightmare, I know, but, specifically for Warhammer fans or those hoping to ingratiate themselves into the community, Fire Warrior is a near-perfect experience.

Sure, Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior won’t win any awards as the greatest FPS campaign of all time. It is far from achieving that. However, that being said, it so brilliantly encapsulates the tone, atmosphere, and visual identity of the Warhammer 40K universe in a way that few games have managed to achieve since, that it remains a worthwhile experience in 2026 and very likely beyond. It is clear that developer Kuju Entertainment really cared about the game’s lore, at least on a visual level, as it created some of the most staggeringly beautiful environments based on 40K lore available in video game form.

Fire Warrior also remains one of the few 40K first-person shooters, standing tall alongside a mere handful of other, lesser-known and equally divisive games like Space Hulk: Deathwing. Much like the equally frustrating and beautiful Star Wars: Republic Commandos that released two years later, Fire Warrior is a rare and wonderfully immersive experience that should be cherished. Its gunplay may be a tad lore inaccurate and not always fun, and the aforementioned issues do occasionally get in the way of one’s enjoyment, but at its very core, Fire Warrior remains a truly exquisite 40K game, one of the most underrated FPS games of all time, and a one-of-a-kind experience we’re unlikely to ever get again.

We Need More Games Like Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior

Image Courtesy of Kuju Entertainment

Now that Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior is back in the public eye, it has me ruminating on the state of Warhammer games in general. On the whole, both Warhammer and 40K have had a string of hits and misses, largely dominated by the latter. However, even these misses manage to offer something new and exciting to Warhammer fans specifically. For example, Fire Warrior isn’t going to appeal to casual FPS fans, but 40K enthusiasts like me will suffer through its less-than-stellar points to enjoy what it gets right. It speaks to a potential lack of financial investment, games held back by budgetary constraints, perhaps born out of a belief that there simply isn’t an audience for these games.

However, when a big budget or well-regarded studio (or both) is assigned to a Warhammer project, 40K or otherwise, it tends to do well. Total War: Warhammer is one of the most popular sub-series within the iconic strategy series, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 remains so popular that the game was given additional funds to support an extra year of updates, and a sequel was greenlit. Owlcat Games’ Rogue Trader is often cited as not just one of the best CRPGs ever made, but one of the greatest Warhammer games, and Fatshark’s attempts at delivering Left 4 Dead-style gameplay in Warhammer settings have proven successful.

These games have proven that there is an audience hungry for good, well-crafted Warhammer video game experiences, which is why perhaps now is the time to invest in a single-player FPS Warhammer 40K experience akin to Fire Warrior. At the very least, it would be nice to see more Warhammer games explore lesser-known or underappreciated factions like the Tau, who get so few Black Library novels and barely any games dedicated to them specifically. If Fire Warrior did one thing right, it was bringing to the forefront a faction so underutilized and explored within Warhammer 40K extended media, and we need more games to follow suit.

These two ideas don’t have to go hand-in-hand. I’d take a Rogue Trader-esque CRPG that follows the exploits of a Tau Fire Warrior as well as a FPS campaign centred around the Cadians attempting to fend off Abaddon the Despoiler’s numerous attempts at destroying the planet. Perhaps we’ll finally see a Fire Warrior-esque FPS game pop up in the near future, or maybe it’ll remain a pipedream of mine. Regardless, it is nice to have access to such a beloved classic on Steam, if only to submerge myself in the all-consuming nostalgia and wander through the gorgeously detailed 40K environments that I believe make Fire Warrior a must-play today.

Do you think Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior still holds up? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!