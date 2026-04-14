27 Warhammer Games Just Released on Steam

Although Warhammer got its start as a board game, it has gone on to have a long and storied series of video game adaptations. In fact, the first video game launched back in 1995. And like most older franchises, the Warhammer series has quite a few titles that have become incredibly difficult to revisit. But now, Games Workshop and SNEG have partnered with a team of seasoned developers to bring 27 classic Warhammer titles back to life with a new Steam release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Warhammer Classics: Complete Collection brings together nearly 30 games from the franchise’s history, available on Steam to easily download and revisit. Some of the games have previously been available on the PC storefront and are just now making their return, while a few are coming to Steam for the very first time. The collection spans from early Warhammer titles of the 1990s up through more recent entries. If you’re a Warhammer fan, this is a lineup you’ll definitely want to check out.

Warhammer Classics Collection Brings 27 Retro Titles to Steam

Play video

The Warhammer Classics: Complete Collection is available as a massive 27-game bundle, with a 30% discount for buying the lot. But each game is also available for standalone purchases. Given that quite a few of the titles have been on Steam previously and are now making a comeback, many fans might already have a few of them in their Steam libraries. So being able to snag those games you’re missing without paying $74.70 for the full bundle is key. That said, getting 27 classic Warhammer games for the price of one AAA game today isn’t a bad deal if you know you enjoy these kinds of strategy games.

The full list of Warhammer games returning to or debuting on Steam as part of this collection is as follows:

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (2016)

Blood Bowl: Chaos Edition (2012)

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition (2015)

Chainsaw Warrior (2013)

Chainsaw Warrior: Lords of Night (2015)

Dark Future: Blood Red States (2019)

Dawn of War – Anniversary Edition (2006)

Dawn of War 2 – Anniversary Edition (2009)

Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000 (1997)

Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion (2015)

Man O’ War: Corsair – Warhammer Naval Battles (2017)

Space Hulk (1993)

Space Hulk: Ascension (2014)

Space Hulk: Tactics (2018)

Talisman: Horus Heresy (2016)

Talisman: Digital Classic Edition (2014)

Talisman: Origins (2019)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate (1998)

Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War (1999)

Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior (2003)

Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon (2014)

Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach (2017)

Warhammer: Dark Omen (1998)

Warhammer: Mark of Chaos – Gold Edition (2006)

Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat (1995)

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times (2017)

Warhammer Underworlds – Shadespire Edition (2020)

Image courtesy of Relic Entertainment

The Warhammer Classics: Complete Collection is launching as part of the Warhammer Classics Franchise Sale now through April 20th. Every game in the collection is currently discounted, with sale prices ranging from 20% for titles debuting on Steam to up to 90% off classic games making their return. The full bundle is also discounted 40% off for a limited time, making now a great opportunity to fill your Steam library with Warhammer history.

Are you planning to grab any of these Warhammer games now that they’re on Steam? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!