New Warhammer Game Announced, And It’s Nothing Like You’d Expect

A new video game set in the Warhammer universe has been announced, and it’s surely nothing like you’d expect. Over the past decade, Warhammer has somewhat quietly become one of the biggest gaming franchises around. Games like Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, and Warhammer: Vermintide have led the charge on this front alongside a number of other popular titles. Now, another Warhammer project has been unveiled today, and it has incredibly close ties to one of the most beloved indie games in recent memory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revealed alongside a debut trailer, Warhammer Survivors was announced and is set to arrive in 2026. As its name suggests, Warhammer Survivors is a new take on the hugely popular Vampire Survivors, the roguelite auto-battling action that hit the scene back in 2022. Rather than merely being based on the format of Vampire Survivors, though, Warhammer Survivors is being developed in partnership with Poncle. This meant that it boasts the same game engine as Vampire Survivors and is more or less a reskin of the game with Warhammer characters, weapons, and locations.

You can get a look at Warhammer Survivors for yourself in its first trailer right here:

Play video

Rather than being set in a single universe of the Warhammer mythos, Survivors will allow players to jump into the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar timelines. In theory, this should give Survivors a ton of additional variety, as whichever universe you choose will result in wildly different enemies, weapons, and playable characters being at your disposal.

Beyond this, each level is also said to boast a number of secrets that players will have to uncover over time. This was also a staple of Vampire Survivors and helped make the game extremely replayable. If Warhammer Survivors can adequately recreate this same gameplay loop, it could end up being one of the most addictive games on the horizon.

For now, Warhammer Survivors doesn’t have an exact release date and is only broadly slated for 2026. PC is also the only platform that the game has been announced for at the moment, but this could change down the road. Whenever we learn more about Warhammer Survivors, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!