People Are Finally Giving Star Wars Outlaws a Chance

First impressions matter more in games and can be the determining factor in whether a game succeeds or not. Launch week narratives are full of early reviews, streamer opinions, and word of mouth. Unfortunately, for some games, such as Star Wars Outlaws, it can face undue and intense scrutiny. What started as curiosity upon the game’s reveal turned to criticism, and that is what stuck with fans. As a result, Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars game stumbled out of the gate.

But time has been kind to Star Wars Outlaws. It has seen an increase in player count, and fans are realizing they were overly harsh to the game. Many who tried the game and dropped it are returning, while others are giving it a shot for the first time. There are several factors contributing to the revival of Star Wars Outlaws, but the signs now point toward a positive reception that may overcome the initial backlash.

Star Wars Outlaws Is Seeing A Big Resurgence

Over the past several months, Star Wars Outlaws has experienced a noticeable resurgence in player activity. While it has not exploded back into mainstream conversation, the upward rise is clear. More people are playing now than at any point besides launch week, and this time, they are sticking around. This renewed interest appears to be driven by a combination of factors.

Ubisoft has released several updates over the past year that addressed stability, balance, and quality of life concerns. None of these updates reinvented the game, but together they improved the overall experience. Systems feel smoother, missions flow better, and immersion-breaking frustrations have been reduced. DLCs have also given players more content to enjoy and experience the Star Wars universe in new ways.

Equally important are the holiday discounts that made the game more accessible. Price reductions encouraged players who were previously hesitant to take a chance. For many, this was the first time they engaged with the game without the pressure of full price expectations. This is a common expectation of Ubisoft titles, so it isn’t surprising to see player count increase after these major sales.

It Was Unfairly Judged At Launch

That is not to say the launch criticism was entirely undeserved. Star Wars Outlaws struggled in several areas early on. Performance issues were common, and AI behavior felt inconsistent. Stealth mechanics were criticized for lacking depth, especially when compared to genre benchmarks. There were also harsh penalties for failing some missions, leading to frustration sequences.

There was also the weight of expectation. As the first open-world Star Wars game of its kind, players expected something revolutionary. Instead, what they received was a more restrained experience that prioritized atmosphere and narrative tone over mechanical ambition. That disconnect fueled disappointment. For a game that intentionally stepped away from Jedi and Sith, it had to prove itself in ways other Star Wars games didn’t.

The timing did not help. Open-world fatigue was already a topic of discussion, and players were skeptical of Ubisoft’s formula-driven design. Many players approached Star Wars Outlaws expecting the worst, and early flaws confirmed their fears. For others, the game was completely written off just because of its developer. And then there was the crowd that called the game “woke” and ignored it for that reason.

What’s important to note is that the game was never fundamentally broken. It had a clear vision; it just needed more time to realize its goals. Over time, patches addressed rough edges, and player expectations adjusted. The result is a game that feels more confident now than it did at launch and ultimately is the experience that fans expected. Sadly, the early reception doomed any chance of a sequel, but things could change.

Ubisoft Should Give Star Wars Outlaws Another Shot

What’s clear above all else is that now is the time to play Star Wars Outlaws. The holiday sales have greatly discounted its AAA price tag into something more reasonable. What’s more, Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Xbox Game Pass on January 13th, allowing subscribers to enjoy the game for free. This presents an opportunity for Ubisoft. Continued support could further rehabilitate the game’s image.

Additional content, performance improvements, or even small narrative expansions could reinforce the idea that Star Wars Outlaws is worth revisiting. We’ve already seen how much the third-person mode for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the third film increased sales and player count for that game. A major free update to Star Wars Outlaws could further revive the game and really show it off.

The current resurgence may be modest, but it is meaningful. A steady player base nearly matching launch levels suggests that word of mouth and fan perception are improving. More broadly, the game’s trajectory is a reminder that not every release needs to be judged in its first week. Some games benefit from time, updates, and distance from initial expectations. Star Wars Outlaws appears to be one of them. For players who skipped it the first time, now is a better moment to jump in.

