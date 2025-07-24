Star Wars Outlaws Sequel Reportedly Cancelled

A sequel to Star Wars Outlaws has reportedly been cancelled. The Star Wars series is as big as a franchise can really be. It has been around for nearly 50 years and has stood the test of time at just about every turn. Not only are the original three movies held up as classics with timeless stories and special effects that have aged fairly gracefully, but the series has continued to march on with two more trilogies (and another in the works) in addition to spin-off films, TV shows, books, and video games. It’s a gigantic empire (not in the dark side kind of way, of course).

The Star Wars video games have always been very appreciated among fans. Star Wars Battlefront, the Knights of the Old Republic series, and many others have a special place in the hearts of fans. There is high demand for Star Wars Battlefront 3, but it’s unclear if it will ever actually happen. EA held the exclusive rights to console Star Wars games for a decade, but fans were somewhat disappointed with their output. Only 4 games were actually released by EA during that exclusivity window, two of which were sequels, and a bunch of projects were cancelled. Fans were excited when it was announced that Ubisoft would make the first ever open-world Star Wars game, but unfortunately, it didn’t meet expectations.

Star Wars Outlaws flopped, partially due to a rough launch that made the game feel disjointed and unfinished. Ubisoft spent time improving the game and it’s a lot better now, but it wasn’t too little too late for it to ever be deemed a success. Ubisoft partially chalked up Star Wars Outlaws‘ failure to the brand being at a low point after some bad movies and middling TV shows, but some fans may disagree with that assessment. Nevertheless, it seems Ubisoft is leaving Star Wars behind for now.

Star Wars Outlaws 2 Reportedly Cancelled

According to gaming journalist and insider Tom Henderson, a sequel to Star Wars Outlaws was cancelled recently. He noted that the game never entered full production and was in the very, very early stages of development, but it was something that Ubisoft had planned. Nothing was said about what exactly Star Wars Outlaws would’ve entailed, but Ubisoft also likely hadn’t figured out too much if it was super early in pre-production. The story would’ve presumably continued from where Outlaws left off, but it seems like it will remain a standalone game for the foreseeable future. Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, but it’s hard to imagine sales for that version moving the needle enough to sway Ubisoft into making a sequel.

It’s a bit of a bummer that Ubisoft is giving up on Star Wars already. Given so many of the ideas for something great were there, a sequel could’ve created the refined experience that fans had wanted. Maybe one day it will happen, but it seems unlikely. Regardless, other developers such as Respawn will likely continue to work on Star Wars projects in the gaming space going forward.

Would you have liked to see Star Wars Outlaws get a sequel? Let me know in the comments.