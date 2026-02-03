PlayStation Needs to Revisit This Failed PS3 Game Now More Than Ever

PlayStation is in a very different place today than it was in the early 2010s. The brand is stronger, its studios are more recognizable, and its characters are more relevant than ever before. Franchises like God of War, The Last of Us, Horizon: Zero Dawn, The Ghost of Tsushima, and Spider-Man have turned PlayStation into a storytelling powerhouse. These games regularly dominate conversations, awards, and sales charts. PlayStation exclusives are now treated as major cultural events rather than just console sellers. Yet despite all that success, there is one lingering gap in its portfolio that still feels unfinished to a lot of fans.

I remember sitting on my couch during the PlayStation 3 era, controller in hand, wishing Sony would bring its best characters together in one place. Nintendo had already proven the appeal of crossover chaos through Super Smash Bros., and players clearly loved seeing familiar characters clash in unexpected ways. When Sony finally took a shot at it, expectations were understandably high. By the time PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale arrived, the idea felt right and long overdue, even if the execution ultimately missed the mark. It felt like PlayStation had the pieces but not yet the confidence to fully commit.

Playstation All-Stars Battle Royale Should Have Been the Smash Rival

PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale was clearly designed to compete directly with Super Smash Bros. It launched in 2012 on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita with a roster built entirely from PlayStation history. Characters like Kratos, Nathan Drake, Ratchet and Clank, and Sly Cooper shared the screen for the first time. On paper, it was exactly what I’d been asking for, a celebration of the brand’s legacy in playable form featuring characters from PlayStation’s diverse game library.

Sony had decades of recognizable characters and worlds, many of them already beloved by millions of players. Seeing them interact in a competitive brawler felt like a natural extension of the PlayStation identity. At the time, crossover games were still relatively rare outside Nintendo, which made the idea feel special rather than oversaturated. There was a sense that Sony was finally acknowledging how iconic its characters had become. What really stood out to me back then was the ambition behind it.

Sony was not trying to make a one to one replica of Super Smash Bros. The stages were dynamic, blending multiple PlayStation worlds into a single arena that evolved mid match. The presentation leaned heavily into PlayStation’s tone, often more cinematic and intense than Nintendo’s colorful chaos. For a moment, it genuinely felt like Sony could stand toe to toe with Nintendo in this space if it played its cards right.

What Went Wrong With Playstation All-Stars Battle Royale?

Despite its promise, PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale struggled to connect with a broad audience. One of the biggest points of confusion was its combat system. Instead of knocking opponents off the stage, players could only score kills using special moves. While this was meant to differentiate the game, it often felt restrictive and unintuitive, especially for casual players who expected something more familiar.

The roster was another sticking point. While it featured several iconic characters, it also lacked some obvious fan favorites at launch. Characters like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon were noticeably absent, which hurt the game’s appeal and fueled criticism about missed opportunities. For a crossover built heavily on nostalgia and brand recognition, those omissions were hard to ignore and became part of the broader conversation around the game.

Timing also worked against it. The game launched late in the PlayStation 3 generation, just as attention was beginning to shift toward new hardware. Without strong post launch support or a clearly defined competitive identity, the player base faded quickly. Sony eventually shut down the servers, and the game quietly became a forgotten chapter rather than a lasting series. What could have been a foundation for future entries instead became a cautionary tale.

Now Is the Time for Playstation All-Stars Battle Royale to Return

The gaming landscape today is far more welcoming to a game like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. Fighting games and brawlers are experiencing a resurgence, thanks to streaming, strong online communities, and a growing interest in competitive games that do not feel intimidating to jump into. Games like MultiVersus and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl prove there is real demand for Smash style alternatives, and that players are eager to try new takes on the formula.

Sony is also in a much stronger position creatively. Its studios are producing consistent hits, and its characters are more recognizable than ever. A modern PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale could feature characters from Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, alongside classic icons from earlier generations. That kind of roster would instantly command attention and spark conversation across the industry.

Most importantly, Sony has learned valuable lessons since the PS3 era. A new entry could simplify its mechanics, focus on clarity, and still offer depth for players who want to master it. With proper post launch support, regular updates, and cross platform play, Sony could finally deliver the Smash rival it once promised. This time, the timing feels right, the audience is ready, and PlayStation has the confidence it lacked before.

