Every Super Smash Bros. Game Ranked From Worst to Best

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series is one of its flagship franchises and typically is a major driver of console sales. With every Nintendo console since the N64 having featured a new entry, the Nintendo Switch 2 has the potential to release the best Super Smash Bros. game yet. That said, the series already has some incredible entries, and topping these will be difficult. The Super Smash Bros. series began on Nintendo 64 in 1999 and has seen six games in total. Each game has expanded on the previous installment while also incorporating its own spin on the popular platform fighter genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series began with Super Smash Bros. and the latest entry is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The enduring legacy of each game and its diverse roster make Smash Bros. a celebration not only of Nintendo’s history, but gaming as a whole. With accessible yet deep gameplay, the series is a great entry into fighting games and has a high skill ceiling. That said, let’s take a look at the best Super Smash Bros. games.

6) Super Smash Bros. (1999)

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 64.

Super Smash Bros. launched in 1999 and changed Nintendo’s history forever. Since the first game’s release, it has grown into one of the most popular franchises for Nintendo. It brought together some of the most iconic Nintendo characters like Mario, Link, Pikachu, and more. Since then, the series has added new characters and improved in almost every aspect.

However, aside from nostalgia and its role in starting the series, Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo 64 isn’t really worth revisiting. The graphics are dated and the gameplay is clunky. With the smallest roster of the series and little single-player content, it just can’t hold up to newer entries. That said, its history gives it a place among the best video games of its time, and it deserves the attention it received.

5) Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (2014)

Super Smash Bros. for 3ds.

Super Smash Bros. for 3DS is somehow one of the most impressive and disappointing games in the series. The fact that Nintendo got it to run on the Nintendo 3DS is amazing, but it also has the same drawback of being played on the 3DS. Visually, the game has a nice style, but the 3DS is just too small. Dealing with the small buttons and tiny screen isn’t worth the headache, and it makes it difficult to play for long periods of time.

That said, Super Smash Bros. for 3DS basically rivals Super Smash Bros. for Wii U in content. It even has an exclusive Smash Run mode and 3DS stages. These give it an edge, but not enough to counter its bad aspects. Still, this entry does boast a massive 58-character roster with some of the most iconic characters in gaming. Combining that with its other content and the ability to play on the go, this entry perfectly set the stage for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s success on the Nintendo Switch.

4) Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (2014)

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U is the big brother to its 3DS counterpart. Most of the content for both games is similar, but there are some key differences. Besides the obvious visual style, this home console version had several advantages, most of which were backed by the improved power of the Wii U. This allowed for better gameplay and allowed up to eight players to fight in one match.

Like the 3DS version, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U features 58 characters, expanding the roster with new third-party characters and adding more Nintendo fighters than ever. While it lacks single-player content, the amount of multiplayer content offsets this, particularly with its online features, which greatly improved on what Super Smash Bros. Brawl started. It’s safe to say that both Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Super Smash Bros. for 3DS had a huge impact on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, showing how important these games were.

3) Super Smash Bros. Melee (2001)

Super Smash Bros. melee.

Few games have stood the test of time like Super Smash Bros. Melee. To this day, even after new Super Smash Bros. games have been released, the fan base continues to host tournaments thanks to high-speed and deeply technical gameplay. Its legacy has lasted over 17 years and holds up both competitively and for casual play. Following up on Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. was a difficult challenge, but Super Smash Bros. Melee absolutely nailed it.

With an expanded roster, incorporating more games and almost single-handedly making the Fire Emblem series popular in the West, Super Smash Bros. Melee is a bigger and better game than its predecessor. With new stages, new characters, new modes, and new items, players were treated to an incredible experience on the Nintendo GameCube. Super Smash Bros. Melee feels and looks so much better than the first entry, and this is one of the main reasons it is still played today.

2) Super Smash Bros. Brawl (2008)

Super Smash Bros. brawl.

Following up the first Super Smash Bros. game was hard, but Super Smash Bros. Brawl has the impossible task of succeeding Super Smash Bros. Melee. Many criticized it harshly, and while some complaints were valid, many were unfounded. Super Smash Bros. Brawl offered the greatest single-player experience in the series to this day with the Subspace Emissary, introduced third-party characters for the first time, and allowed players to play online. The addition of Sonic and Solid Snake blew players’ minds and opened the door for the current expansive roster in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Despite everything Super Smash Bros. Brawl did right and its innovations, it was poorly received in many regards. While the introduction of online play brought the game to the modern age, it was laggy and poorly implemented. The movement of Brawl was also slower and a bit more clunky, and had the tripping mechanic, widely considered the worst feature of the series. Super Smash Bros. Brawl still feels good to play today, but it can’t compete with Super Smash Bros. Melee on a gameplay level, even if it was more important to the series’ future.

1) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018)

Super Smash Bros. ultimate.

There is no doubt that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate claims the spot as the best game in the series. No game before it has featured the incredible amount of content it has. With the most fighters and bringing back every character, its roster offers the most robust gameplay ever seen. Iconic properties like Castlevania, Dragon Quest, and even Minecraft are featured through their characters and stages. It also offers content for casual and competitive players, as well as single-player and multiplayer modes.

That said, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate missed the mark on several key aspects. Its online element is laggy, has input delay, and is one of the worst implementations of matchmaking. Not only this, but Nintendo has created huge obstacles to in-person play, which is damaging to the competitive scene. Its single-player content doesn’t compare to the Subspace Emissary in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, but it does offer a thrilling if somewhat tedious experience. While it may be the best game in the series yet, the future of Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo Switch 2 has so much potential.