3 Things Have Sold Me On Sony’s First-Ever PlayStation Fight Stick

Sony is making a big entry into the fighting game genre with the upcoming FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick. This marks the first official fight stick for PlayStation created by Sony, and I’m all aboard. Fighting games typically cater to two types of audiences, casual and competitive, and I’ve toed the line for years. That said, there are three main reasons, and several smaller ones, why I am completely sold on the FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick.

Before diving into what makes the FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick so appealing, it has to be said that Sony’s support of the fighting game community is incredible to see. The studio has already partnered with Arc System Works to produce Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, but introducing a fight stick that is appealing to both casual and competitive players can bridge the gap and get more fans into higher-tier play.

Wireless PS Link Connectivity

The first thing I want to highlight is the FlexStrike Fight Stick’s wireless and wired capabilities. Controllers have long moved toward wireless, and the FlexStrike does so through PS Link. PS Link is a great option that reduces latency, which will appeal to competitive players where every input is crucial. However, it also makes it more accessible for casual players who don’t want to carry long wires around with them. That said, some players in the competitive scene prefer a wired connection no matter what, and the USB-C wired connection satisfies this desire.

Lock Button Ability

FlexStrike’s lock button feature is a game-changer. Anyone who has played on a fight stick or controller has pressed the wrong button and done a misinput. These can often lead to losing a game and even a set. However, the FlexStick’s lock feature prevents you from pressing the wrong button, making every click of its mechanical switch buttons satisfying and bringing you closer to victory.

Toolless Gate Swap

Finally, the FlexStrike Fight Stick comes with Toolless Gate Swap and three different options that change how your inputs function. By default, it comes equipped with a square gate, as these are the most common, especially outside of the United States. However, if desired, players have the option to swap these for octagonal or circular gates and can do so without additional tools.

This allows for customization in an easy manner to appeal to all player preferences. Gates correspond to how your stick moves, directly affecting your inputs. Square gates have become among the most popular due to fewer restrictions, whereas some players have reported that octagonal gates make doing inputs for charge characters more difficult. By including all three, Sony is catering to all audiences in the FGC.

These three things alone make the FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick a winner for me, but this isn’t all Sony has jammed into this product. The fighting game community is always changing, and its preference for fight sticks is no exception. Leverless has become a popular option, but traditional arcade fight sticks are still well-favored. This makes Sony’s FlexStrike the perfect beginner fight stick for newcomers while offering great value for veterans.

The size of the FlexStrike is also incredibly appealing. Fight decks are notoriously big, though this has changed in recent years. Sony’s FlexStrike is small enough to be used on a desk, in your lap, and even just held. It adds to this appeal by making the buttons close, even those seen on a regular PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller. By going this route, the FlexStrike can theoretically be used for fighting games and other genres.

Despite its small size, it is built smartly to utilize all its compact space. The additional gates and PS Link adapter are all stored on the back of the device. Likewise, the USB-C wire, which is used for connecting to PS5 or PC and likely for charging the controller’s battery, can be stored in the included sling carry case along with the controller itself. This makes traveling with the FlexStrike easy for those who play at tournaments or friends’ houses.

Sony has not revealed an official release date, but it did confirm that the FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick is planned to release in 2026. No price has been revealed either, but fans can sign up for updates on Sony’s official site. The FGC will want to keep an eye on this. Even casual players who are looking to enhance their game can benefit from the FlexStrike.

There has never been a better age for fighting games. Street Fighter 6 paved the way with its Modern controls, but Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and the upcoming Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls are also great ways to get into the genre. As a casual player who has always wanted to take things to the next level, the FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick will likely be what pushes me toward the competitive scene once and for all.