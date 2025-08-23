5 Video Game Franchises That Can’t Be “Killed”

There are some video game franchises that are more than just popular — they’re practically immortal. Regardless of the passing years, hardware generations changing, or evolving trends in the video game industry, these series refuse to fade quietly. Even with “bad games” or massive corporate shake-ups, these games have found a way to survive fan backlash and restructuring. Consistent quality, nostalgia, or sheer loyalty from their fan bases are among the reasons why these franchises cannot be killed. And each has a bright future ahead of it, as each new release brings more success, further solidifying its lasting position among other video game franchises.

Five video game franchises in particular stand out as titans in the industry. Each has suffered the occasional flop, delay, or worse, but always manages to come back out on top. Several developers are among this list, showing the level of talent. These five video game franchises are untouchable to the point where the competition can’t stop them. Here are the unkillable video game series that have remained the most popular.

5) Call of Duty

Call of Duty is one of the premier FPS titles and one of the biggest names in gaming. Activision is so confident in the series that it isn’t worried about Battlefield 6, one of its biggest competitors. Call of Duty has consistently stood out against numerous other games and has emerged as the leader. Other FPS series have come and gone, such as Medal of Honor and Titanfall, whereas Call of Duty is going strong.

The series is so successful that it can maintain high player counts even when newly released games are reviewed poorly. Call of Duty has a dedicated fan base, some of whom purchase consoles specifically to play the iconic first-person shooter. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is poised to be one of the biggest launches in the series, and fans are eagerly looking forward to it at Gamescom. It’s doubtful any series can kill Call of Duty. Even if an individual game is better, Call of Duty has a longevity that few other franchises can sustain.

4) Pokémon

Pokémon is one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. Between the video games, card games, and merchandise, there is no way the series could ever die. Many have challenged Pokémon — Digimon, Yokai Watch, and, most recently, Palworld — but none have been able to dethrone the creature collector king. That said, there is room for these games to coexist, as seen by the popularity of Palworld, though Nintendo and The Pokémon Company did issue a lawsuit against the developer Pocketpair, showing it did feel threatened.

Pokémon is so strong that fans nearly buy each new game without question. Many have criticized The Pokémon Company and Game Freak for their laziness and lack of quality in recent games. The first week of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet saw countless uploads of glitches and bugs. But this didn’t stop the games from being among the best-selling of the series. No other creature collector or monster tamer has come close to matching the success of Pokémon, showing the series is going nowhere.

3) Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo makes the list again with the Super Smash Bros. series. It is the most recognizable and popular platform fighter, and it isn’t even close. To do this, Super Smash Bros. Melee has a dedicated fan base that is still playing the game competitively over two decades later. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has also seen some of the most iconic characters in gaming come together and become the most ambitious game in the series. The only way that Super Smash Bros. could fail is if Masahiro Sakurai ever steps away from development of the series.

Many games have tried to usurp Super Smash Bros. Sony tried with PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale but ultimately failed. Warner Bros. attempted it as well with MultiVersus, but the game was cancelled not long after leaving open beta. Even Nickelodeon got in on the action with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and its sequel, but again, Smash remained king. The best success has come from Ubisoft’s Brawlhalla and indie game Rivals of Aether and its sequel. But while these have carved out a niche for themselves, they cannot compare to the mainstream appeal of Super Smash Bros.

2) Minecraft

Minecraft has proven its legitimacy and staying power after claiming the title of best-selling video game of all time. It was released in 2011 and has been the most dominant sandbox survival game across multiple platforms. It has widespread appeal to all ages and continues to receive content updates. It has also expanded into various genres with spin-offs through Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends, and more. Minecraft is the voxel title to beat, but the bar is so high that this seems impossible.

Various studios have tried to ride Minecraft’s success, but these have come and gone. Dragon Quest Builders, CubeWorld, and Trove are just some of the games that have come after. Even those that came before, such as Terraria, cannot compare to Minecraft and its success. A Minecraft Movie only solidified how dominant the game is. With frequent updates, Mojang is on a roll, and it looks like Minecraft will continue to be unstoppable.

1) FIFA/EA Sports FC

EA has struck gold with its FIFA series, now renamed to the EA Sports FC series due to licensing issues. Other games have tried to compete, but just couldn’t stay on the pitch like the FIFA series. The Pro Evolution Soccer and Football Manager series were probably the most successful competition, but they just didn’t have the brand name like FIFA did. Even rebranding to EA Sports FC didn’t kill the series, as the hype for EA Sports FC 26 has not diminished.

One could argue that Rocket League and the recently released Rematch are now EA Sports FC‘s biggest competitions. However, these are different genres despite being soccer games, so it isn’t a fair comparison. Regardless, EA Sports FC 26 is shaping up to be one of the biggest launches for the series and in sports gaming. EA has proven its soccer series has the legs to keep going, which can’t exactly be said about other soccer games.

What series do you think are too popular to ever end? Let us know in the comments below!