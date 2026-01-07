Pokemon Fans Looking For a Challenge Should Try Out This New $10 Game

Even before the controversy surrounding Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, modern Pokemon games have come up against mixed feelings from fans. The addition of features like experience share and more streamlined world exploration has some longtime Pokemon players saying newer Pokemon games are too easy. Many wish Pokemon would return to its roots and make things a bit tougher again, or at least scale back the focus on Shiny hunting with features like Shiny sandwiches and charms. In recent years, new takes on retro creature collectors have begun to fill in that gap.

If you miss the 2D pixel art or the old gameplay style of Pokemon Red and Blue and other early games, there’s a new game you won’t want to miss. EvoCreo, which released for mobile a few years ago, just launched for PC via Steam. The screenshots alone deliver that old-school Pokemon feel, and I had the pleasure of checking out this new creature collector early. So, I can assure you it does put the challenge back in creature collecting, making it perfect if you miss the days before XP share. Plus, it’s just $10 on Steam, making it incredibly affordable by today’s gaming price standards.

EvoCreo Battles Offer Strategic Opportunity With an Old-School XP Grind

Screenshot by ComicBook

Training your Pokemon for battle has changed over the years. Once upon a time, Pokemon only earned experience if they participated in the fight against a specific opponent. These days, between XP share and all those glittering XP candies, leveling up Pokemon is easy. Some might even say too easy. That makes stepping into EvoCreo both refreshing and a bit daunting at first. This creature collector doesn’t lean into features like XP share, so you’ll need to carefully curate your team to help raise each Creo to the right level.

And that’s not the only way EvoCreo gives players a challenge when it comes to preparing for combat. Rather than being able to learn only a set number of moves, Creo have access to a full list of moves at any given time. It’s up to you as the trainer to choose which moves are right for the situation. This is more complicated than you might think, as each move takes a certain amount of time to recharge. Set your Creo up with too many moves that have a long recharge duration, and you might find yourself out of options mid-battle. Meanwhile, too many quick-charge moves could mean you’re limited on firepower. And that’s before we bring Elemental types into the equation.

Playing EvoCreo, I found myself puzzling through strategy in ways I haven’t really had to for Pokemon games in years. Partly that’s the learning curve. Though it’s a creature collector like Pokemon, EvoCreo has its own set of rules and gameplay mechanics. But it’s also because the game genuinely offers a strategic challenge for players. It’s much harder to easily overlevel your Creo, so you’re almost always thinking about your next move. Your choices matter because your Creo isn’t so overpowered that it’s going to bulldoze your opponent no matter what. And if you want options? You’ve got to make sure those Creo get into the battle to earn experience points and level up.

Exploring the World of EvoCreo Took Me Back to Early Pokemon Games

Screenshot by ComicBook

As a battle-heavy game, EvoCreo is ideal for Pokemon fans who love battling. But there was another element of the game that had me feeling nostalgic for my Game Boy Color days. Specifically, certain elements of world traversal reminded me of early Pokemon games. Many areas require knowing a particular Creo move or ability to access, such as Glide to fly across canyons. Instead of HMs, you need to figure out the right Creo who are able to learn certain moves, then get them to the right level. This adds another layer of friction to the exploration process as you navigate your journey to find your father and become a Creo champion.

Modern Pokemon games do sometimes offer obstacles for players to get through when exploring. But they’re rarely quite like those early days of trees that need the Cut HM or Snorlax sleeping until you find a PokeFlute. In EvoCreo, I found myself frustrated and nostalgic as I realized I’d have to leave certain items behind until I found the right Creo to help me access them. With glittery items all over the place in the open world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, I had somewhat forgotten this feeling. And even if it can be annoying at times, it does make exploring feel more rewarding.

EvoCreo has some snags as a PC port. But even so, it’s a fun, nostalgic creature collector for those who enjoy a good retro-inspired game. It released on Steam on January 7th, with the sequel expected to arrive on the platform later this year. So if you want a classic Pokemon-style challenge ahead of the Gen 10 reveal, it might be worth giving EvoCreo a try. At just $10, there’s not much reason not to.

