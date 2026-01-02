Ten Years Later This Cult RPG’s Sequel Is Still Not Released

Game development cycles have grown increasingly longer and longer as hardware becomes more powerful and expectations grow. Game worlds grow larger, systems more complex, and graphics more impressive. The result is long stretches between reveals and releases. For fans of cult RPGs, this waiting game can be especially difficult. These titles are often not AAA or major blockbusters with huge budgets, but rather passion projects that developed into something great. And for this beloved series, the wait has almost reached a decade.

Two Worlds III was first announced in 2016, but 10 years later, there has been next to nothing new revealed about the game. This makes it one of the longest-running RPGs still in active development. Its absence has left fans wondering what is going on and if the game will even be released. With The Elder Scrolls VI and Gothic Remake looming, one has to wonder if the window to stand out is slipping by for Two Worlds III.

Two Worlds III Is A Decade In The Making

The Two Worlds series has always occupied an unusual space in the RPG landscape. Often described as a janky alternative to The Elder Scrolls, the games were never known for polish. Combat felt stiff. Animations were rough. Technical issues were common. And yet, they offered something that many players, myself included, loved. Freedom, scale, and a willingness to let systems break in interesting ways. They became alternative experiences to Bethesda’s beloved RPGs.

The original Two Worlds was released in 2007, followed by Two Worlds II in 2010. Both games leaned heavily on the open world RPG formula popularized by Bethesda, but with a lower budget and more experimental systems. These influences were obvious, sometimes obviously so, but they also gave the series a clear identity. Players who loved the freedom of Oblivion or Skyrim but were willing to tolerate rough edges found something to enjoy.

When Two Worlds III was announced in 2016, it was marketed as a full evolution of the series rather than a simple continuation. Modern visuals, refined systems, and a more cohesive open world were all promised. Development, however, did not go smoothly. The studio faced delays, restructuring, and financial challenges. At various points, the game’s future appeared uncertain, especially as the team began searching for new publishing partners to help bring the project to completion. Nearly ten years later, Two Worlds III remains unreleased with things looking grim.

Will The Wait Be Worth It?

The obvious question is whether Two Worlds III can justify such a long development cycle. Long delays often lead to outdated designs or poor execution of ideas. The RPG genre has evolved so much since 2016, when Two Worlds III was announced. Player expectations are different from what they were then, with smooth combat, strong narratives, and more reactive worlds being the standard. Even if Two Worlds III began development, with so much change, it may be best to restart altogether.

At the same time, the Two Worlds series has never competed on polish alone. Its cult following exists precisely because of its ambition, flexibility, and ability to break the games. The series allowed players to experiment, exploit systems, and approach problems in unconventional ways. If Two Worlds III can preserve that spirit while improving technical stability, it could still find an audience even if its ideas and aesthetics are old.

There is also the question of scope. If the developers resist the temptation to compete directly with AAA productions and instead focus on delivering a focused, flexible AA RPG experience, the wait may feel more justified. Players who have followed the project for years are not expecting perfection but sincerity and depth. The key will be whether Two Worlds III modernizes its core systems without losing the janky charm that defined earlier entries. If it can accomplish this, then I truly believe the RPG will be well worth the wait.

Two Worlds III Could Soften The Long Wait For Elder Scrolls 6

RPG fans have been waiting for one game for what feels like ages: The Elder Scrolls VI. Its ongoing absence has left a huge gap in the genre, giving other series the perfect opportunity to fill that hole. While there are many excellent role-playing games available, few attempt to replicate Bethesda’s specific blend of open-ended exploration and systemic freedom. Two Worlds III could easily find success in this absence.

Historically, the Two Worlds games have functioned as unofficial companions to The Elder Scrolls. They offered a similar fantasy sandbox, albeit with rougher execution. For some players, that was enough. In fact, the jank became part of the appeal, creating unexpected moments that felt uniquely personal. So while others called them knock-offs, others like myself always looked forward to them.

If Two Worlds III launches before The Elder Scrolls VI, it could serve as a stopgap for players craving that style of RPG. Even a moderately successful release could reignite interest in the series and validate the long development process. Regardless, ten years is a long time to wait for any game. Whether Two Worlds III ultimately succeeds or not, its development story is one that keeps fans hopeful. But for now, fans must wait and see if a publishing partner is found and the game actually comes out.

