The Art of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Is A Stunning Collector’s Item for Kojima Fans: Check Out 6 Exclusive Images

It’s no secret that Hideo Kojima is a beloved figure in the video game industry. And the latest release from Kojima Productions, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, delivered yet again. It earned a Game of the Year nomination in 2025, solidifying its place as a solid follow-up to the original Death Stranding. Soon, fans of Kojima Productions and the Death Stranding series will have another exciting release to add to their collection. No, I’m not talking about a new game. Instead, fans can look forward to a gorgeous collectible in The Art of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Art books can be a great addition to the shelves or coffee tables of gaming fans. And The Art of Death Stranding 2 is no exception. The new art book, which releases on February 17th, is packed with stunning concept art and images that inspired the game. The book features hundreds of pieces of concept art for characters, equipment, locations, and creatures, including the works of character and mechanical design director Yoji Shinkawa. And ComicBook has the opportunity to share an exclusive first look at several of these beautiful pieces of artwork.

Get a First Look at the Stunning Concept Art in the New Death Stranding 2 Art Book

The team at Titan Books was kind enough to share several interior images from the upcoming Death Stranding 2 art book with our team. We can now exclusively reveal just a small sample of the artwork you’ll find inside The Art of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Below, get a first look at a few newly revealed pieces of concept art for characters, items, and environments showcased in Kojima’s latest game.

Sam Concept Art

This interior spread features a close look at early character concepts for protagonist Sam as he appears in Death Stranding 2.

Image courtesy of Kojima Productions and Titan Books

Red Samurai Concept Art

Here, we get a closer look at the design for Death Stranding 2‘s Red Samurai. As you can see, the face design is heavily inspired by the odradek.

Image courtesy of Kojima Productions and Titan Books

Higgs Concept Art

Here, we see an early look at the design for Higgs, as well as a scene depicting the character locked in a struggle with Tomorrow.

Image courtesy of Kojima Productions and Titan Books

BT Magnicaput Concept Art

This stunning full-color spread shows off the BT Magnicaput, including an early design for how the creature will function in combat.

Image courtesy of Hideo Productions and Titan Books

Death Stranding 2 Structures and Machines

Characters and monsters aren’t the only artwork you’ll see in the new art book. This page shows off some designs for the structures and machines that made their way into the game.

Image courtesy of Kojima Productions and Titan Books

Environmental Artwork Spread

In this final exclusive interior image from The Art of Death Stranding 2, you can get a look at some of the beautiful full-color art that showcases the game’s environment.

Image courtesy of Kojima Productions and Titan Books

These six spreads are just a sample of what you’ll find in the art book, which will showcase hundreds more images from the development of the game. The artwork included is a mix of early concept art for features that wound up in the final game and some never-before-seen unused concepts. If you’re a big fan of Death Stranding and/or the works of Hideo Kojima, the book will no doubt be a perfect addition to your collection.

The Art of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is available on February 17th. The hardcover will retail for $50 USD at major booksellers, and you can pre-order a copy now.