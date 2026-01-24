The Witcher 3 Could Finally Be Dethroned as the Best RPG Very Soon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has proven to be not only one of gaming’s greatest games, frequently stealing the top spot on most players’ best games ever list, but also the quintessential fantasy RPG. While the likes of Dragon Age and The Elder Scrolls once reigned supreme or have indeed attempted to beat it since it released back in 2015, The Witcher 3 remains the definitive fantasy RPG experience, especially for those looking for a detailed, sprawling open world, engaging characters, and an epic, genre-defining narrative.

However, the problem with a game from 2015 being the best in class for so long is that fans have had little else to satiate their fantasy RPG interests. Of course, Baldur’s Gate 3 and, to a much lesser extent, Avowed, have released since and offered legendarily good experiences within the same framework. Yet, both of the aforementioned titles, and the many other fantasy RPGs that have released in the last decade, haven’t quite offered the same type of roleplaying experience as CD Projekt Red’s masterpiece. Fortunately, a new game releasing in 2026 threatens to finally dethrone The Witcher 3 and become the new gold standard for fantasy RPGs.

Crimson Desert Is Bringing Back Fantasy RPGs In A Big Way

Crimson Desert is looking set to be one of 2026’s biggest open-world games, if not its biggest. While it certainly faces steep competition from GTA 6 when it comes to being the best game of the year, it’s hard to deny just how much it is poised to dominate the fantasy RPG genre. No game within the genre has been so devoted to the task of replicating practically every popular game mechanic from the past decades of legendary RPGs, nor have they had the budget or time either.

Crimson Desert isn’t just similar to The Witcher 3, although it undeniably borrows rather heavily from that game. While its vibrant fantasy landscapes, third-person perspective, and ambitious storytelling potential will certainly resonate with fans of CD Projekt Red’s seminal work, its plethora of other mechanics derive heavily from the likes of Assassin’s Creed, Tears of the Kingdom, Skyrim, and many more. You can drift through the sky à la Breath of the Wild, manipulate objects in the environment like in TOTK, parkour your way across medieval towns like Assassin’s Creed, and fight epic bosses with combat that feels like a mash-up of Monster Hunter and Dark Souls.

Indeed, before the game has even come out, many are touting Crimson Desert as a spiritual successor to TOTK, albeit with far more mature storytelling. To be abundantly clear, this is all very much for the best. While, in the past, there has been some uproar over games copying or borrowing heavily from other titles (let’s not forget the rage many felt over Genshin Impact resembling Breath of the Wild), Crimson Desert’s melding of every great mechanic, while potentially so ambitious it is setting itself up for failure, could lead to the definitive fantasy RPG experience we’ve all been craving since 2015’s The Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3 May Not Be The Go To Fantasy RPG Anymore

Of course, Crimson Desert’s potential to truly change expectations around open-world RPGs is what could ultimately lead to it dethroning The Witcher 3. That isn’t to say that Crimson Desert’s success would diminish the many ingenuities of The Witcher 3, nor negate its impact on the industry or one’s ability to play and enjoy it. Rather, it simply means that we’ll have a more updated fantasy RPG aiming for the same ground-breaking heights The Witcher 3 soared towards back in 2015.

The Witcher 3 lacks a lot of the modern conveniences and innovations we’ve all come to enjoy since its release. By taking inspiration from it and numerous other more recent sources, Crimson Desert ensures that, at least for the foreseeable future, it will remain a more up-to-date experience while still catering to everything fans of The Witcher 3 continue to enjoy well into 2026 and beyond. However, as much as Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert’s developer, has tried to make its new game 2026’s greatest fantasy RPG, it would seem CD Projekt Red is eager to hold onto its crown.

The Witcher 3 Surprisingly Still Has A Chance To Be 2026’s Best RPG

Rumors of an upcoming DLC for The Witcher 3 have been circulating on the internet for quite some time. Allegedly being developed by the same folks who are remaking The Witcher, Fool’s Theory, the DLC is set to add a whole new story, potentially helping to bridge the gap between the third game and the next installment in the series. If this DLC actually releases in 2026, it would give Crimson Desert a run for its money, especially considering that, should The Witcher 3 follow in the footsteps of Cyberpunk 2077, it could end up getting some much-needed quality-of-life improvements.

While little is actually known about what this DLC will entail, it isn’t hard to imagine some form of gameplay enhancements. CD Projekt Red has been tweaking Cyberpunk 2077 for years, and continues to do so. While The Witcher 3 was never in quite the same state as Cyberpunk 2077 at launch, considering just how much of a staple it has become for so many, Fool’s Theory may update some of the more grating aspects of the game. At the very least, it could help to mimic the success 2077’s updates have brought.

Of course, this is all purely speculative, but it would be fun to see Crimson Desert and The Witcher 3 go toe-to-toe in 2026. At the very least, we’re getting a new open-world fantasy RPG with the potential to be the dream game of many, including those who played The Witcher 3 back in 2015 and felt it could have done with a little more parkour. However, should The Witcher 3 get that rumored DLC, then fantasy RPG fans may end up having their best year yet.

