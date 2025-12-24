The Witcher 3 DLC Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

The Witcher 3 may be staging a comeback with a new DLC in 2026. The Witcher 3 is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs of all-time and one of the best games of the last 10 years. Despite the first two games being reasonably successful, but still fairly niche games, CD Projekt Red created a trilogy capper that roped in people who had never even heard of The Witcher series. Somehow, someway, it has become a titan in its own right without people even being able to easily access its predecessors. Nevertheless, The Witcher 3 continues to succeed thanks to regular sales and its word of mouth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nearly a decade ago, the game released its final DLC, Blood and Wine. It was meant to close the door on that game for good while CD Projekt Red moved on to Cyberpunk 2077. However, a future with The Witcher always seemed certain, as it was highly successful and proved to be lucrative. The Witcher 4 is in active development and will be the studio’s next game, but it is expected to still be at least 2 – 3 years away from releasing. However, the franchise may continue in another way.

The Witcher 3 DLC May Release Next Year

the witcher 3

There have been rumors of DLC for The Witcher 3 for about a year now and those rumors are starting to heat up. As initially reported by Strefa Inwestorów, Noble Securities analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski is predicting a new expansion for The Witcher 3 in time for May 2026, released at around $30. This would coincide, roughly, with the 11th anniversary of the game and seemingly bridge the gap to The Witcher 4.

“We expect another paid add-on (DLC) for The Witcher 3 to be released in May 2026,” Chrzanowski said. “We anticipate sales of 11 million copies at USD 30 each next year. We estimate the production budget at PLN 52 million ($14.5 million). The release should kick off the actual marketing campaign for The Witcher 4.”

This would be a great way to get people re-invested in the franchise after it taking a backseat for a decade. The Witcher 4 will ditch Geralt as the protagonist and instead focus on Ciri, though Geralt will still play a role in the game. A new expansion could center around Ciri. Rumor has it that Fool’s Gold is the one working on this new DLC, but nothing has been confirmed directly by CD Projekt Red.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!