The Witcher 3 Fan Discovers New Content After 1000s of Hours Played

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most beloved and expansive RPGs, and even after several years and 1000s of gameplay hours, new things are being discovered by fans. A player made one such discovery in Novigrad despite experiencing the scene numerous times. All it took was a single decision that gave the player a new cutscene. Upon sharing this content, others voiced their surprise and intent to start a new playthrough of The Witcher 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of Novigrad in The Witcher 3, Geralt encounters a sorcerer about to be burned at the stake. Players will recognize this NPC as the sorcerer who calls Triss Merigold a “lame duck.” Many players have walked past or watched the sorcerer being burned at the stake; however, skip13ayles, the player who uploaded the clip, did not stand by and watch this gruesome scene or ignore it.

Instead, skip13ayles mounted a rescue, killing the guards and a few nearby civilians. After doing so, the sorcerer is freed from the stake and thanks Geralt, even apologizing for his earlier behavior. Geralt advises the sorcerer to seek out Triss, and players will later see the sorcerer among the group escaping Novigrad.

Other Witcher 3 players expressed their surprise, while others shared their own experiences with the sorcerer. While skip13ayles opted to just attack the guards, some pointed out that you can cast Aard to extinguish the flames. The guards will still attack, but this gives a moment for the bystanding civilians to flee.

While this is a small moment, it shows just how intricate The Witcher 3 is. The game is full of little details like this that are easy to miss. A player may stumble across a village speaking of a witch, and if the player decides to spare the witch, a return to the village will show it destroyed by the witch. Likewise, taking care of the witch will then spare the village.

CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3’s world feels so alive because of moments like this. Players have so many options for how they go through the game’s world, to the point where even after multiple playthroughs, they won’t experience everything. No player’s experience will be quite the same as another’s.

This is incredibly promising for CD Projekt’s upcoming The Witcher 4. The developers have shared many of their plans for the game, including its world size and some of its story. If these are even remotely on the scale of The Witcher 3, players are in for a treat.