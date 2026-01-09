This Underrated PS2 Game Deserves a Remake More Than Persona

When most people think of the PlayStation 2, one of the first things that comes to mind is the library of incredible RPGs. Persona and Final Fantasy dominated this list, but the console was home to a vast number of imaginative and experimental RPGs that would help shape my love of the genre. Today, we are seeing more and more of these games get remakes, yet I can’t help but feel that attention is going to the wrong games. Rather than simply remaking the most popular games, this is the time to give the spotlight to more obscure games, many of which can stand right alongside the top dogs.

While Persona fans are debating which of the series needs a remake next, another game should be active in this discussion. Few likely remember Atlus’ unique SRPG, Stella Deus: The Gate of Eternity, but it is perfect for a modern remake in 2026. It draws inspiration from various classics, including The Lord of the Rings, Xenogears, and more, that combine to give it a unique aesthetic. With a visual overhaul, this style could shine today and show how great Atlus’ non-Persona games can be.

Stella Deus Feels Like Persona Meets Final Fantasy Tactics

image courtesy of atlus

Released late in the PS2 lifecycle, Stella Deus: The Gate of Eternity was another Atlus RPG that blended familiar elements into something quietly distinctive. At its core, it was a tactical role-playing game, clearly influenced by Final Fantasy Tactics. Battles played out on grid-based maps with elevation, positioning, and turn order playing crucial roles in success. Persona also helped shape it with social systems and interesting characters.

What made Stella Deus stand out was how it layered character-driven storytelling and interpersonal tension on top of that framework. Long before modern entries popularized social dynamics as a core system, the game placed heavy emphasis on relationships between its cast. Dialogue choices and story progression shaped how characters viewed one another, influencing both narrative outcomes and combat effectiveness.

Tonally, the game sat somewhere between classic tactical fantasy and the more psychological storytelling Atlus would later be known for. Its world was bleak without being nihilistic, and its characters felt grounded despite the fantastical setting. For players who later fell in love with Persona, Stella Deus feels like an important stepping stone in Atlus’ evolving design philosophy.

Its Deep Narrative And Engaging Gameplay Need A Remake

image courtesy of atlus

What I love most about Stella Deus is its deep and bleak narrative. The story explores war, faith, and moral compromise without leaning on simple heroes and villains. Characters wrestle with guilt, ideology, and loyalty, often making decisions that feel tragically human rather than traditionally heroic. These themes remind me so much of Xenogears and other philosophical RPGs that aim to be more than what traditional games offer.

Mechanically, the game still holds up surprisingly well. Its combat system rewards careful planning, character synergy, and adaptability. Unlike many tactical RPGs of its time, Stella Deus avoided excessive grinding. Progression felt deliberate, encouraging players to master systems rather than overpower them. As someone who loved Final Fantasy Tactics and Fire Emblem, I felt an instant connection with it from the first battle.

A modern remake could refine these strengths without altering the core experience. Improved interface design, faster battle pacing, and clearer tutorials would make the game more accessible. Enhanced visuals could finally give its expressive character art and moody environments the presentation they deserve. Atlus has proven with recent remasters and remakes that there is an audience for revisiting its back catalog. While Persona remains the company’s flagship, it no longer needs constant reinvention as Stella Deus does.

A PS2 Classic Forgotten To Time

image courtesy of atlus

Despite being well-received upon release, Stella Deus: The Gate of Eternity never received a sequel. It quietly faded into obscurity as Atlus shifted focus toward franchises with broader commercial appeal. For many players, the game exists only as a fond memory lost to time in favor of Persona. This feels especially unfortunate given how influential its ideas were. The blending of tactical combat with character-driven storytelling is now common, but Stella Deus was exploring that concept long before it became mainstream.

It was ambitious in a way that defined the PS2 era, unafraid to prioritize depth over accessibility. I still remember finishing the game and hoping to hear about a sequel. Sadly, that would never come. It would become another tragic game that deserved more attention but never received it. The Persona series never clicked with me, despite it being more popular, but Stella Deus felt like it was tailored for what I loved in games.

In an era dominated by remakes, Stella Deus stands out as a title that truly deserves another chance. Not as a nostalgia play, but as a meaningful restoration of a game that helped shape modern RPG design. If Atlus is looking beyond its most obvious hits, this forgotten PS2 classic should be at the top of the list. I don’t think it will happen, especially considering it has been two decades since its release, but that doesn’t stop me from hoping Stella Deus gets another chance.

