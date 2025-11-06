What Korok Seeds Do in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Explained

Starting with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, collecting Korok seeds has been a series staple. Though Koroks themselves have been around since Wind Waker, collecting their seeds is a newer development. And finding hidden Koroks is part of the Hyrule Warriors spin-off series as well, making a return in Age of Imprisonment. But although you will uncover Koroks early on and collect Korok seeds, it’s not immediately clear what you can use them for.

While completing missions in Age of Imprisonment, you’ll find Koroks hidden on each map. Our trusty playable Korok traveler, Calamo, is always happy to find one of his brothers. But locating these hidden Koroks also rewards you with a few Korok seeds. Unlike most supplies gathered during missions, however, these items have no clear purpose early on. They can’t be used to supply your camp or to complete early supply requests on the map. So, what are they for? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Find Koroks in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Screenshot by ComicBook

Koroks are hidden on each mission map in Hyrule Warriors. They are typically tucked away in corners of the map and can be spotted with visual cues like flowers or pinwheels sticking out of the ground. Interact with these hidden secrets to hear that familiar “Ya ha ha!” and meet a Korok, who will then grant you some Korok seeds. Some Koroks will also hide in crates, so smashing them all can help you locate additional seeds in certain levels.

As you progress in the game, you will unlock upgrades to help you more easily find Koroks. Special Time-Sensitive tasks during certain main missions will grant you tickets that you can exchange for perks during your run, including a map marker for Korok locations. If you’re trying to gather every Korok seed in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, I suggest using those tickets when you reach the first camp in each stage. That way, you’ll more easily be able to find every Korok lurking in a given level.

What Korok Seeds Are Used for in Age of Imprisonment

Screenshot by ComicBook

Each Korok you meet will grant you a few Korok seeds. But you’ll need to progress a good way into the main story before you can use them. Once you get several hours into the game, you will unlock special upgrade quests marked with a pinwheel. These supply quests grant new features, including a guide to how many Koroks are hidden in each stage.

Any supply missions with the pinwheel icon require 1 or more Korok seeds to unlock, and a few other later game upgrades do, as well. Missions like A Flying Korok! and more aren’t character-specific, but offer helpful boosts for everyone, including more Special Ration capacity and more. So while they can’t supply your camp or unlock specific character abilities, Korok seeds are definitely still a useful thing to collect in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

