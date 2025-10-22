The Division 3 Gets New Development Update From Ubisoft

Ubisoft has provided a new update on the ongoing development of The Division 3. While it hasn’t been announced formally with a debut trailer just yet, Ubisoft hasn’t shied away from the fact that it’s currently working on a new sequel to The Division 2. Despite sharing this information with the public, though, news on The Division 3 has been few and far between since its unveiling in 2023, which has resulted in fans wondering when more details might be shared. Now, more details have finally emerged, but they’re not necessarily positive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent post on social media, Massive Entertainment said that it is realigning its studio to now fully focus on The Division as a franchise. Just last year, the company released Star Wars Outlaws, which was preceded by Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in 2023. Both games were met with a middling response from players and critics, which has now resulted in Massive saying that it will enter a transitional period. Part of this transition will seemingly include slimming down its staff size, which the company says it’s trying to do “responsibly” by offering employees “financial and career assistance.”

As for how this all impacts The Division 3, well, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to for now. Massive went on to stress that its slate of The Division games will remain unaffected by these moves. It also specifically mentioned The Division 3, saying that it will announce more info on this project at an undetermined time down the road.

“Massive Entertainment remains fully committed to our roadmap and to creating great experiences for players around the world, including The Division 2, The Division 2: Survivors, The Division Resurgence, and The Division 3,” said the statement. “These projects continue with strength, focus, and ambition, and we look forward to sharing more in the future.”

For now, The Division 3 remains without even a broad release window. Reports from earlier this year have suggested that the game is currently on track to launch in 2027 at the absolute earliest. If Massive is now expected to go through a rough stretch as it reshuffles its studio, though, this window could end up slipping back even further. Luckily, Massive continues to support The Division 2 with major content updates which don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!