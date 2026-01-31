Xbox Has Definitely Given Up on One Thing (And That’s Probably Okay)

Xbox’s place in the gaming industry will always be one of strength. That’s, of course, thanks to the enduring legacy it has rather proudly cemented through decades of incredible game development and producing some of the most iconic franchises currently available. However, it is also due to Microsoft’s seemingly unlimited finances, which it throws around on various high-profile developers, and is rather surprisingly okay with losing on game cancelations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, despite its guaranteed spot amongst the top video game publishers and console providers, it does feel as if, in many respects, Xbox is spiralling into a shockingly distinct era. The Xbox we’ve grown to love over the past two decades has transformed into something else, something fans are and will continue to be divided about, but that will be, nevertheless, interesting to watch. Xbox may have given up on one crucial tenet of its once industry-leading formula, but that doesn’t mean it is gone forever. In fact, it seems far from extinction.

Fable Coming To PlayStation Shows Xbox Has Given Up on Console Exclusives

Image Courtesy Of Xbox Game Studios

The perhaps unsurprising announcement of Forza Horizon 6 and Fable coming to PS5 (the former a few months after the Xbox version launches and the latter on day one) has all but cemented a fact that those keenly aware of the gaming industry’s machinations have felt was true for some time. Xbox has largely given up on exclusives, the format that once formed the bedrock of the industry, allowing titans like Nintendo, PlayStation, and, of course, Xbox to flourish amidst steep competition and an ever-shifting industry.

Exclusives have also long been a key sticking point in the infernally long and never-ending console wars, an argument that pitted communities against one another for the sake of brand loyalty. They’re an incredibly important part of both gaming history and the survival of both PlayStation and Nintendo, both of which could not afford to lose players dedicated to their respective ecosystems. Xbox’s surprise disregard for them over the past few years (beginning with the transition of smaller indies and online titles and seemingly concluding with both Halo and Gears of War coming to PlayStation) felt somewhat upsetting initially, but seems incredibly logical after years of contemplation.

Of course, Fable coming to PlayStation is no great revelation, especially when compared to the news prior that both Gears of War and Halo are doing the same. However, it was one of the few holdouts remaining. Even Starfield is allegedly coming to PS5 after a long stint as an exclusive on Xbox’s hardware. Of course, that’s not to say that timed exclusives are no longer an option considered by Xbox, nor that Xbox will never do another exclusive again. However, now that most of what Xbox once held sacred is going multi-platform, it is hard not to feel like its interest in exclusives is over.

Xbox Surrendering To PlayStation Makes Sense

Image Courtesy Of Xbox Game Studios

Back in November 2024, it was reported by gamingindustry.biz that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the then latest title in the series, had sold 75% of its copies on PS5 in the UK, and just 11% on Xbox. Long before Xbox even began considering porting to PlayStation, the PS4 outsold the Xbox One more than 2:1, and the PS5 has continued to outsell the Xbox Series consoles by a considerable margin. All of this is to rather dryly, yet importantly, state that PlayStation has had a consistent lead for two generations now, leading to a growing ecosystem that Xbox cannot compete with.

It is only natural then for it to give in, to surrender, and begin catering to said ecosystem. Xbox’s brand has also diminished somewhat, thanks to new entries in iconic franchises failing to gain the critical acclaim of prior entries or the playerbases required to sustain them. Look at Starfield compared to Bethesda’s previous work, Redfall compared to Prey, Halo 4 to Infinite compared to the original trilogy, or even the more recent Gears of War entries.

Xbox understands it doesn’t stand a chance at recouping the staggering number of consumers it has lost since the 360 era, and thus must bargain with PlayStation to ensure its endless spending on studios, game development, and Game Pass acquisitions remains sustainable. It is a business after all, one invested in the frustrating dichotomy of producing art and making money, and must thus do everything it can to survive. And survive it will, just under different circumstances. Much like SEGA before it, Xbox’s future looks strikingly disimilar to its past, a move that is neither a step back nor a step forward, but more moving to the side and accepting the fate that befalls it.

Xbox’s Future Is Confusing (But One Thing Is Clear)

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

There is naturally some confusion surrounding Xbox’s future, largely because it hasn’t definitively stated what its status within the games industry will look like going forward. However, from its rather intense marketing campaign to insist that everything is an Xbox to its transition to being ostensibly a game publisher, rather than a console developer, would imply that Xbox has quietly bowed out of the console wars almost altogether.

Xbox, of course, is doing all of this purposefully. It is aware that the lack of exclusives more or less pushes any existing and potential new consumers away from the Xbox ecosystem and toward PC and PlayStation. That’s why the next Xbox console sounds like an expensive, boutique, PC-focused machine, rather than the typical hardware we’ve come to expect. The focus on Game Pass and multi-platform approach also potentially allows for bigger budgets on more projects, as Xbox doesn’t have to concern itself with the audience on a single ecosystem, but rather target practically every gamer possible.

Frankly, as aforementioned, it wouldn’t be all that surprising were Xbox’s future to resemble SEGA’s recent past. It once was a titan in the console space and now manages a portfolio of extremely talented developers producing games across all platforms. Xbox will almost certainly produce some form of console for the next generation, but we shouldn’t be surprised anymore by its first-party titles releasing anywhere other than said consoles. Fable, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Halo, Gears of War, Forza, and many others are just the start of what marks Xbox’s new era, not as a participant in the now antiquated console wars, but rather a contributor in an ever-shifting and ever-growing industry.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!