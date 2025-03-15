New Leak Confirms Starfield PS5 Release Is Inevitable

Despite mixed reviews for Bethesda’s outer-space adventure, many gamers have been eagerly waiting for Starfield to arrive on PS5 consoles. Bethesda’s reputation for games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and prior Elder Scrolls titles leaves gamers eager to see their venture into the galaxy, regardless of Starfield’s lukewarm reception. Those who love the game truly love it, but Bethesda’s latest game is still missing a massive chunk of its potential audience. Starfield launched as an Xbox console exclusive, meaning that gamers with a Sony console at home still haven’t made the journey to space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s no secret that Microsoft and Xbox Games are moving away from the console-exclusive model. The company has mentioned a “multi-platform” approach for more of its catalog moving forward, though PS5 owners will note that highly-anticipated RPG Avowed did launch as an Xbox exclusive this year. Nevertheless, more and more former Xbox exclusives are making their way to PlayStation consoles, leaving Bethesda fans eager to see Starfield join the list. In fact, gamers have kept a close eye out for clues about a potential PS5 release.

Starfield may travel to a new console this year

The latest hint towards a Starfield release on PS5 comes from reputable leaker NateTheHate, who shared his sentiments via the ResetEra forums. As Nate puts it, “Starfield coming to PS5 is a matter of when, not if.” This comment was made in response to a post about a Starfield Creation that included the PlayStation logo, leading fans to suspect the PS5 release of Starfield is on the horizon.

Bethesda Isn’t Giving up on Starfield Just Yet

Given the mixed reception to Starfield at launch and the overwhelming disappointment with its first DLC, it would hardly be surprising to see Bethesda abandon the venture. After all, fans are eagerly waiting on The Elder Scrolls 6, and the developer could certainly put more eggs in that basket. But the increasing likelihood that they’re working to bring the game to PlayStation users isn’t the only news from the Starfield galaxy in recent weeks.

Bethesda recently confirmed it is working on new, “exciting things” for Starfield. Despite relative silence in recent months, the @StarfieldGame account on X recently shared that the team is still working on new projects related to the game. This likely includes long-rumored new DLC for Stafield – a big ask given how poorly Shattered Space was received.

Starfield certainly looks cool

That said, expanding the game to a whole new set of users via a PS5 release could well be a part of Bethesda’s plans to improve the game’s reputation. That promise of exciting things to come for Starfield in 2025 might well include plans to bring the game to PS5, where it could find new fans who will appreciate the empty vastness of space that many Xbox and PC players found lacking.

Although NateTheHate has been right about many rumors and leaks before, his comment about “when, not if” doesn’t really narrow in on a timeline for Starfield on PS5. If Bethesda truly has big plans for the game this year, it would be a bit of a surprise if that didn’t include trying to find a wider audience for the game through a new platform.

Would you give Starfield a go when and if it arrives on PS5, or has the mixed reception bumped it off your list? Let us know in the comments below!