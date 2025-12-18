Epic Games Store Makes 2025 PC Game Free for 24 Hours

Epic Games has updated the Epic Games Store with a new free PC game, and this week, EGS users are getting a 2025 release. That said, and as always, those interested only have a limited window to claim the PC game for free. More specifically, anyone interested only has until December 19. Typically, Epic Games Store free games are available for one week, but during the Christmas period, Epic Games accelerates the giveaways to daily drops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the next 24 hours, Epic Games Store users on PC can more specifically download Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel from GamesFarm, ARTilery, and Grindstone. If you have never heard of this game, it may be because it is a fairly new release, coming out back on September 3. Normally, PC users have to drop $24.99 to check out the roguelike horde-survivor game.

About the Game

Back in September, when it was initially released, Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel earned a 79 on Metacritic, a very solid return. And this lines up with user reviews of the PC game on Steam, where it has an 85% approval rating after 2,479 user reviews. This means the game has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. Meanwhile, when you sort by the most recent reviews, it actually has a 90% approval rating, so its rating is trending upward in its post-launch life.

“Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel is a gripping roguelike, horde-survivor game with top-notch graphics,” reads an official description of the game on Steam, for those unfamiliar with it. “Choose one of the damned heroes and attempt to pass the Gods’ test by fighting your way through waves of mythical adversaries. If you succeed in all the trials, you will become the chosen Jotunnslayer.”

Play video

Those who decide to check out Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel now that it is free for 24 hours on the Epic Games Store should expect a roguelike that, like most games in the genre, can be beaten pretty quickly in four to five hours. Mix in side content, though, and this number becomes double. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 45 to 50 hours with the new free Epic Games Store game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Will you be checking out Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel now that it is free with the Epic Games Store?