10 Best Deals in the 2025 Steam Scream Sale

October might be almost over, but that doesn’t mean the game deals are over just quite yet. The annual Steam Scream Sale is just getting started, with discounts on a ton of great fall games. From survival horror to cozy cult classics, this year’s sale is packed with great deals from 25% to a whopping 90% off on games for PC. Yes, the sale is in honor of Halloween this weekend, but there’s never a bad time to pick up a solid spooky game for a great price.

As with any Steam event, the 2025 Steam Scream Sale page can get a little overwhelming to navigate. Beyond the helpful highlights of games on your wishlist, there are plenty of categories to sort through. If you want to know some of the best deals on offer in the Steam Scream sale this year, I’ve got you covered. I dug through the list so you don’t have to. These 10 deals range from the deepest discounts to the highest-rated games you don’t want to miss, and all of them will be on sale now through November 3rd on Steam.

10. Phasmophobia

Image courtesy of Kinetic Games

Price: $14.99 / $19.99 (25% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Psychological horror gets a co-op spin in Kinetic Games’ Phasmophobia. And clearly, it’s a formula that works, as this ghost-hunting game has managed to keep an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam with over 338,000 reviews and counting. Though it launched into Early Access in 2020, Phasmophobia still gets regular updates. So, it’s well worth hopping in, especially for that sweet discount price at 25% off during the Steam Scream Sale.

9. Hollow Knight

Image courtesy of team cherry

Price: $7.49 / $14.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

If everyone’s enthusiasm for Hollow Knight: Silksong is giving you FOMO about the original, I’ve got good news. The first Hollow Knight has just enough of a fall flair to be included in the Steam Scream Sale for 2025. That means you can grab Team Cherry’s atmospheric roguelike hit for 50% off now through November 3rd.

8. Cult of the Lamb

Image courtesy of Massive Monster and Devolver Digital

Price: $12.49 / $24.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

The game that is somehow both cute and mildly terrifying has become a cult classic worthy of its name. Cult of the Lamb remains beloved among cozy gamers and horror fans alike for its culty, cute roguelite chaos. And right now, you can grab this Overwhelmingly Positive-rated game for 50% off on Steam. If you want to jump in for all the DLC right off the bat, the massive The One Who Waits bundle is also discounted at the moment.

7. Dead by Daylight

Image courtesy of Behaviour Interactive

Price: $7.99 / $19.99 (60% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Behavior Interactive’s team survival game remains popular despite its original 2016 release date. And for good reason, as its Survivors vs. Killers gameplay loop is just plain fun. If you’ve been feeling left out, wanting to give this multiplayer hit a go, you can grab it for 60% off on Steam now through the end of the Steam Scream Sale. And yes, the DLC are also on sale if you’re looking to grab the Halloween chapter or the Five Nights at Freddy’s expansion.

6. Sons of the Forest

Image courtesy of Endnight Games Ltd. and Newnight

Price: $9.59 / $29.99 (68% off)

Steam Deck: Unsupported

Sons of the Forest is a cannibal-infused open-world survival game that will satisfy your need for crafting and also for gore. It is the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved The Forest (which, incidentally, is also on sale). Though its Very Positive rating puts it slightly below its predecessor, this game is still well worth adding to your library if you love a good survival horror game. And at 68% off, it’s one of the better Steam Scream Sale deals on games that released in the last year or so.

5. Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition

Image courtesy of Engine Software and Bandai Namco

Price: $4.99 / $19.99 (75% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Many of the horror games on this list are co-op and multiplayer by design. But don’t worry, solo gamers, there are Steam Scream Sale deals for you, too. Little Nightmares is a beloved atmospheric puzzle platformer, and it’s massively discounted from now through November 3rd. Thanks to this 75% off discount on the Enhanced Edition of Little Nightmares, you can play your way through a story-rich, haunting tale for just $5 this October.

4. Left 4 Dead 2

Image courtesy of Valve

Price: $1.99 / $9.99 (80% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

As far as sequels go, this zombie apocalypse shooter managed to live up to expectations. Valve’s sequel to Left 4 Dead achieved the same Overwhelmingly Positive rating as the first game. And right now, both games are on sale for 80% off on Steam. That means that for just a couple of bucks, you can grab these co-op action horror classics now through November 3rd.

3. Dying Light: 10th Anniversary Essentials Edition

Image courtesy of Techland

Price: $9.99 / $49.99 (80% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

People were excited about Dying Light: The Beast for good reason. This survival horror sequel is the follow-up to Dying Light, a first-person survival game that pits you against the zombie apocalypse. If you need a good zombie FPS, it’s hard to beat this massive collection that includes the base game and 27 expansions, all for just $10. With single-player and co-op options, it’s a scary good time no matter how you play, and it’s an impressive 80% off right now.

2. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

Image courtesy of Skydance Games

Price: $4.99 / $49.99 (90% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

People love Telltale games for a reason, and The Walking Dead is one of the best ones. This Definitive Series edition brings together all 4 seasons, plus The Walking Dead: Michonne. So whether you’ve yet to experience this impressive storytelling masterpiece or want to delve in again, it’s hard to beat this massive collection for just $5 during the Steam Scream Sale.

1. Control: Ultimate Edition

Image courtesy of Remedy Entertainment

Price: $3.99 / $39.99 (90% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Another one for the solo gamers, this sci-fi-infused action-adventure game from Remedy Entertainment is a must-play. It racked up countless rewards for its solid storytelling and haunting atmospheric vibes. And the Ultimate Edition brings together the original base game along with every one of its expansions for a truly complete Control experience. And during the Steam Scream Sale, you can grab it for just $4 at an impressive 90% discount.

