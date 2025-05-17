10 Best Free Steam Games in 2025

Let’s be honest. In this economy, many gamers have to make tough choices about which big games they can afford. For many, that means looking at free-to-play games to get their gaming fix. But with microtransactions, ads, and more, not all free games are created equal. If you’re looking for a good, free game to play on Steam, here’s a list of highly rated, solid games that actually offer enjoyable gameplay and a good amount of content.

From HoYoverse-style games like Wuthering Waves to in-depth RPGs like Path of Exile 2, there’s a free gaming option for just about anyone on Steam, if you know where to look. To make this ranking, I took a few different factors into account. First, the overall Steam ratings had to fall in the “Very Positive” category. Then, I considered the total number of reviews, while also trying to include a mix of genres for a well-rounded list. With that in mind, here are the best free Steam games in 2025.

10. Wuthering Waves

The art style of Wuthering Waves is part of its appeal

Genre: Single-player Action RPG

Steam Deck Verified: No (But In Progress)

This game has fewer Steam reviews than most on our list because it’s a fairly new arrival on the platform. Still, Wuthering Waves has quickly grown a large fanbase on Steam, following its success as a mobile game and PS5 title. This open-world RPG from developer Kuro Games has an anime art style that’s earned it HoYoverse comps, but also offers challenging combat and a unique story all its own.

9. Palia

Farming in Palia on Steam

Genre: Multiplayer Life/Farming Sim

Steam Deck Verified: Playable

One of two cozy games on our list is Palia, a beloved life sim from Singularity 6. This free-to-play game has multiplayer elements, but also offers plenty for solo gamers who want to get into some planting, crafting, and exploring. Palia is also available on Nintendo Switch and plans to launch soon for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with cross-play and cross-progression. So, it’s a solid free option for your next cozy multiplayer virtual hang.

Steam Screenshot for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Genre: Online TCG with Singleplayer & Multiplayer Components

Steam Deck Verified: Yes

Duel Links is one of a few free Yu-Gi-Oh! games on Steam alongside Master Duel. However, for this list, I went with Duel Links as more recent reviews for Master Duel skew less positive. With Duel Links, you’ll be able to take on duels against iconic characters like Yugi, Kaiba, Joey, and Mai – with actual voices from the anime! It offers a single-player campaign and online PvP for the best of both worlds. If you find yourself saying “it’s time to d-d-d-d-duel” with any regularity, this might be the free Steam game for you.

7. Star Wars: The Old Republic

Star wars: The old Repulic features some familiarfaces

Genre: MMORPG

Steam Deck Verified: Playable

Don’t worry, we won’t forget something for gamers who prefer games set in a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: The Old Republic is Broadsword and EA Games’ take on a Star Wars MMORPG. And if those Very Positive Steam reviews are to be believed, it works. The game lets you customize your own Sith or Jedi character as you navigate an open-world RPG with a distinct Star Wars flavor. It still gets regular content updates, so you won’t run out of things to do any time soon.

6. The Sims 4

Sims 4 gameplay screenshot

Genre: Life Sim

Steam Deck Verified: Playable

Of course, we can’t leave out what’s quite possibly the biggest life sim around. The Sims 4 went free-to-play for the base game a few years ago, and fans are still loving what it has to offer. Yes, the expansion packs and paid add-ons are tempting, but there’s a good amount of content in the free base game, which sees regular updates. For telling your own stories (or dooming Sims to various deaths), it’s hard to beat The Sims 4.

5. Path of Exile

Path of Exile screenshot via Steam

Genre: Action RPG / MMORPG

Steam Deck Verified: Playable

The newest game from Grinding Gear Games, Path of Exile 2, has a price tag attached to early access. But the first installment, which still gets regular updates from GGG as well, is free-to-play on Steam. It remains among the most-played games to this day, with an overall Very Positive rating. As an action-RPG, there are optional co-op and PvP opportunities, but the game works just fine for single players as well. For an engaging dungeon-crawling RPG experience that’s free on Steam, you can’t do better than Path of Exile.

4. Marvel Rivals

recentlyl added marvel rivals skins for rocket racoon and squirrel girl

Genre: Third-Person Hero Shooter

Steam Deck Verified: Playable

Is it any surprise that the wildly popular Marvel superhero shooter makes our list? Marvel Rivals is indeed free on Steam, and despite some player commentary about nerfs and buffs, it’s highly rated. And it’s no surprise. The game combines fast-paced PvP shooter gameplay with iconic Marvel characters from the MCU and beyond. Marvel Rivals offers cross-play, so you can battle it out with friends on other platforms while enjoying this free game on Steam.

3. Unturned

Screenshot from Unturned on Steam

Genre: Zombie Survival

Steam Deck Verified: Playable

Looking for a fun, free game with a zombie survival vibe? Unturned is a highly rated multiplayer survival game on Steam where you team up with friends to survive the zombie onslaught. It offers single-player options but is at its best with online co-op or PvP modes. Unturned‘s block art style has a bit of a Minecraft vibe, making it less terrifying for your non-horror-fan friends to enjoy.

2. Warframe

Warframe gameplay screenshot from Steam

Genre: Looter Shooter

Steam Deck Verified: Yes

Warframe remains one of the most popular and most highly rated free-to-play games on Steam. This free-to-play looter shooter features engaging gameplay and a solid story that keeps players coming back for more. And it still gets regular updates, adding new content on a fairly regular basis to keep things fresh. Warframe does offer single-player content, but it’s best known for multiplayer gameplay, which does include cross-play with other platforms.

1. Dota 2

Hero selection screenshot from Dota 2 on Steam

Genre: Team-Based MOBA

Steam Deck Verified: Playable

Dota 2 is an incredibly popular, free-to-play MOBA from Valve. It still consistently tops the current player charts and has maintained a Very Positive rating since its launch in 2013. Dota 2 still sees regular updates that keep gameplay fresh with new heroes, abilities, and items. It offers a variety of game modes as well as skill-based matchmaking to ensure new players can find their groove on the battlefield. And all hero options are free, cutting back on those pay-to-win concerns, as well.