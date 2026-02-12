10 Best Fever Rackets in Mario Tennis Fever, Ranked

The latest Mario Tennis game has officially arrived. Mario Tennis Fever released for the Switch 2 on February 12th, bringing a new spin on the beloved sports game. While the basic tennis mechanics are pretty similar to prior titles like Mario Tennis Aces, this game adds a fun new twist. Players can unlock a total of 30 different Fever Rackets, which have unique effects on the field. Once your Fever Shot is charged, you can add new obstacles for your opponents to overcome. In my experience, your chosen Fever Racket can really impact the outcome of a match in Mario Tennis Fever.

When you first load up Mario Tennis Fever, you’ll need to unlock many of the most exciting Fever Racket options. Thankfully, many of them will be available pretty quickly, as you play your first few matches or take on the task of Adventure Mode. But if you’re already eager to know which Fever Rackets are the most essential, I’ve got you covered. I’ve unlocked and tried out every single option. So now, I’m ranking the top 10 best Fever Rackets in the latest Mario Tennis title, based on how great they are to have on your side and how much facing off against them made me want to throw my controller.

10) Shova Racket

Screenshot by ComicBook

This racket is unlocked after playing 38 matches in Mario Tennis Fever. Once used, it creates summons giant gloved hands that shove your opponent back each time they return a volley. When combined with a well-timed drop shot, this racket can come in handy on the court. That said, I found my opponents could still get to the ball most of the time, even as they were pushed back beyond the edge of the court. So, the Shova Racket’s use case is specific… but effective.

9) Spiny Racket

Screenshot by ComicBook

Speaking of putting obstacles in your opponent’s way, the Spiny Racket is a fun one. You’ll need to play 28 tennis matches to unlock it, but it’s worth it. Your first volley with this racket will place three spiky turtles on the court. They will slowly get closer to the player, making it all the more likely they’ll accidentally run into the spiny critters. When they do, they get some damage that puts them temporarily out of commission. If you aim your shot well and the timing is right, tripping your opponent with a spiked turtleshell can easily earn you a point.

9) Ice Racket

Screenshot by ComicBook

There are quite a few chilly options for Fever Rackets. But personally, I like the standard Ice Racket that’s unlocked by default the best. It’s simple, yet effective, placing an icy patch on the field where the ball lands. The ice causes your opponent to slip if they step on it, making for a nice static obstacle to dodge around with a bonus perk if they fail to do so. Sometimes, you don’t need anything flashy to gain that additional edge, and I find the Ice Racket is a solid option that doesn’t require a lot of extra strategy to have a nice effect.

7) Volcano Racket

Screenshot by ComicBook

After playing 18 tennis matches, you’ll gain access to this fun level-up of the Fire Racket. With the Volcano Racket, the tennis ball will erupt into a patch of volcanic destruction. This area of the field will spit fire for the duration, making for a tough obstacle to dodge. The distraction is more than enough to ensure your opponent will be more likely to miss a shot. And playing against this racket is part of why I struggled to beat Bowser in the final match of Tournament Mode.

6) Banana Racket

Screenshot by ComicBook

Who among us doesn’t have fond memories of throwing bananas on the course in Mario Kart? This racket, which unlocks after playing 16 matches, is the same idea in tennis form. When you use its Fever Shot, or counter a Fever Shot, it sprays banana peels on the court. This one can really sow chaos if you and your opponent volley those Fever Shots back and forth. So, use at your own risk… but it’s definitely fun and can give you an edge, as long as it doesn’t backfire and slip you, instead.

5) Inky Racket

Screenshot by ComicBook

Another racket that causes chaos, to your benefit and detriment, is the Inky Racket. Unlocked after 14 matches, this racket wins the “most likely to make me throw my controller” award. It creates ink blotches that block your field of vision when the ball bounces and when you hit the ink-covered balls that this racket creates. It can be pretty hard to see around those ink blots, which would make this the perfect racket… if it wasn’t more than likely going to also cause gaps in your view, as well. Maximum chaos, and potentially maximum profit, if you’re willing to take the risk of a few ink blots in your way.

4) Mini Mushroom Racket

Screenshot by ComicBook

I’ll fully admit, this is partly ranked so high because of how much its effect makes me laugh. As its name implies, the Mini Mushroom Racket scatters tiny mushrooms on the field where the ball bounces after a Fever Shot. If players run into them, they shrink. It is hilarious to see the tiny characters running around the court, but it’s also got a competitive advantage. Being that small makes it much harder for them to reach distant volleys in time to return them. A real win/win situation. You can unlock this racket by clearing the JV class in Adventure Mode, and it’s definitely worth doing ASAP.

3) Shadow Racket

Screenshot by ComicBook

When I first played Mario Tennis Fever, I expected this to be an instant classic. It’s still among my top favorite rackets. The Shadow Racket gives you a boost, adding a shadow second self to the field. They’ll automatically help you play tennis as a temporary bonus partner. It’s one of only a few rackets that offers a buff to the player, rather than an obstacle for their opponent. It also just looks plain cool and is easy to unlock early in the game, as it just requires playing 2 tennis matches.

2) Ghost Racket

Screenshot by ComicBook

Ever try to hit an invisible tennis ball? Well, the Ghost Racket means I certainly have. This racket temporarily renders the player and the tennis balls they hit invisible. That makes it one of the toughest Fever Rackets to counter. You can only really hit the ball back if you have perfect timing, because there’s no way to see the thing coming at you. If you have the Ghost Racket on your side? It’s an undeniable edge.

1) ? Block Racket

Screenshot by ComicBook

This is either the worst or the best Fever Racket in Mario Tennis Fever, depending on your penchant for chaos. It is only available once you’ve unlocked every other racket in the game. And it’s as random as the ? Block name suggests. Each time you hit a Fever Shot, it’ll use a random effect from any of the other rackets in the game. Your opponent won’t know what’s coming for them… but neither will you. This one will certainly keep everyone on their toes, making it potentially one of the best ways to gain an edge against the competition.

