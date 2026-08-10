Players Can’t Get Enough as Major Roblox Game Sets To Release New Update & It Includes A Flying Hat

From indie classics like Super Meat Boy to the intense dungeons of Lost Souls, gamers like nothing more than to find a game that has instant replayability, even when being subjected to torturous repeated deaths at the hands of a difficult, but addictive game. These games are known as Masocore, a portmanteau of masochism and hardcore. After it’s debut last year, a Roblox masterpiece has entered the pantheon of such Masocore classics. Players have now spent a year watching their avatars plummet into the depths of the abyss over and over again before they jump back in just as quickly for another go. The challenging roguelite arcade collecting/platformer is so intense it has quietly turned even casual players into sleep-deprived speed runners who want nothing more than to climb the game’s unique architectural monuments. It is brutal, it is relentless, and it is awesome. And it’s got a bunch of cool additions coming our way.

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We are speaking, of course, about the hit Roblox experience Nullscape. From the earworm score to the brilliant visuals, Nullscape is an impressive game that mashes multiple genres into a truly original addiction. The game uses randomized layout generation to give players a new experience every time instead of the traditional pre-made obbie. Between adapting to the randomly generated levels, in-game resource management, collecting all of the gifts, and modifiers that alter your run like curses, players are forced to change their strategy to the conditions of the level. Patch 6: Delusional Descension has not yet gotten a firm release date, but that may be because a veritable mountain of tweaks and additions are getting shoved into the coming update.

Jet Boosters, Curses, and Chaos: What’s in the Patch?

Nullscape‘s classes allow players to access a variety of different techniques for the brutal vertical climbs across six archetypes: Diver, Charger, Spirit, Grappler, Glider, and Prisoner. In Patch 6, three of these classes are getting buffs. The Spirit class is receiving a major horizontal launch buff, while also getting a utility tweak that lets you collect gifts underneath you while in the air. It’s a brand new day for Grapplers, as they’re getting a buff to their reeling mechanic to make target swinging and climbing much smoother. Glider players will be relieved to see a reduction in how much their stamina drains when using items like Shark Tail, making it a little less punishing to glide around some of the game’s tricky geometry. Who knew spatial math could be so addicting?

Roblox‘s Nulligans aren’t the only ones getting buffed up. Scrapmaw is getting its own boost, a jet booster to be precise. The mechanical snake has become the bane of our nightmares, and somehow, he’s about to get worse with the addition of jet boosters. Its unpredictable laser sweeps and map-crossings are going to have a whole lot more velocity behind them. Now we’ll get turned into red mist even quicker.

Curses are the debuffs and modifiers that add that sweet hint of chaos to the already outrageous obstacles. Everything from spawning extra enemies to tweaking environment physics, or even adding hazards, can come from the curse players must choose. So far, Delusional Descent has new curses like Baby Steps that change the classic Baby’s attacks to something players have to stay on the move to avoid. Higher Gravity is pretty self-explanatory; gravity in the game is higher when this curse is active. Physics degree not included.

Quality of Life as You Return to the Void

For a complex game, Nullscape‘s latest patch has a sprawling slate of quality-of-life adjustments and mechanical enhancements designed to make your runs just a little less complicated, if not less chaotic. Clearer UI tooltips, reworked item descriptions that make modifiers much more understandable, a new life system for solo lobbies letting players retry a level rather than start a whole new run, and streamlining enemy traffic indicators. Soon you will have no excuse for falling except for your own poor spatial awareness.

Should you fall, though, there are some mechanics to potentially save your avatar’s assets. The Soul Tracer’s orb will give players the ability to bounce back into the fray after falling into the void, while the new Propeller Hat allows you to double jump while bonked, but it uses all of your jumps.

Nullscape is an atmospheric and aesthetic experience that pulls Roblox players in on multiple levels before absolutely kicking their teeth in. Delusional Descension is shaping up to be a massive overhaul both visually and mechanically, with an insane amount of additions and modifications. Which is great, because as long as the game keeps getting serviced, the community will be right there to beat it. Who are we kidding? We’re just going to find more ways to fall into the void and cry.