Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Getting Port of Former Game of the Year Winner

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has revealed the existence of a port of a former Game of the Year winner currently available on Nintendo Switch, but not on Nintendo Switch 2. Whether there will be a free upgrade or not remains to be seen, but there is a release date leak of October 15, 2026. In other words, this unannounced Nintendo Switch 2 port is supposedly coming soon. As for the leak, it comes not from an insider or a random rumor, but from Prowell Asia Holdings, a well-known Chinese games distributor, which could be privy to information before the public is. After all, October isn’t far away, and any Nintendo Switch 2 game releasing then, at retail, would be going through regional distributors around this time.

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As for the game, it is the former 2021 Game of the Year winner. 2021 was a light year in terms of high-end, generation-defining game releases, which is typically the case for a year right after a new console generation begins. This allowed a game that most years wouldn’t win to win. This game is It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios and publisher EA. Upon release, It Takes Two earned an 89 on Metacritic, which is a little light for a Game of the Year winner. That said, as of April 2026, it’s sold over 30 million units, putting it in the top 50 best-selling games of all time. To this end, it’s proven to be a generation-defining title, and one of the great co-op games of all time. In 2022, a year after its launch, it came to Nintendo Switch, and now, another four years later, it appears to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Co-op Action-Adventure Game

It Takes Two is notably the third game from director Josef Fares, who has quickly established himself as one of the best directors in Western game development. His other releases include 2013’s Brother: A Tale of Two Sons, 2018’s A Way Out, and 2025’s Split Fiction. It’s an impressive collection of co-op games, one that It Takes Two sits at the top of as the most popular and decorated. To this end, it had six nominations at The Game Awards, where it took home three awards: Best Multiplayer Game, Best Family Game, and Game of the Year.

As for the game itself, it’s a co-op game — local and online — where two players take control of Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magical spell and a couple going through relationship issues. To escape the fantastical world they’ve been trapped in, they will need to save their fractured relationship.

All of that said, right now we do not have any official information, so take everything above with a grain of salt. If this leak is legit, and it appears to be, we should be hearing about this port soon because October isn’t far away. Speaking of this fall and Nintendo Switch 2, the return of a Game Boy Color series exclusively on Switch and Switch 2 was confirmed today for those who prefer their nostalgia much older than 2021.

H/T, Nintendo Everything.