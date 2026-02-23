4 PlayStation Trilogies That Deserve Remakes After God of War

PlayStation has no shortage of incredible franchises, many of which date back to the original PS1. Sony has revisited these over the years, but few projects are as exciting as Santa Monica Studio’s upcoming remakes of the original God of War trilogy. The series began on the PlayStation 2 and underwent a major reboot on the PlayStation 4, with Kratos traveling to Midgar and facing the Norse pantheon and its stories. The remakes will give fans a look at the original titles, but one has to wonder what other PlayStation trilogy deserves an equally ambitious remake.

The Last of Us, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and The Ghost of Tsushima have become some of the biggest names in gaming and have pushed Sony into the modern era. But before these, several legendary franchises helped put PlayStation on the map. These have been lost to time or show their age, but a full remake of these iconic trilogies could show why they were such powerhouses back in the day. Of PlayStation’s incredible lineup, these four trilogies deserve a remake just like God of War.

4) Jak & Daxter

image courtesy of sony entertainment

Naughty Dog’s Jak & Daxter trilogy remains one of the most inventive platformer adventures Sony has ever published. The original game introduced a seamless, open-world platforming style that was groundbreaking on the PlayStation 2. Its vibrant design, characters, and fluid movement made it an instant classic. A remake could bring back that sense of exploration with modern visuals and updated physics while keeping the charm that defined the first game.

The tonal shift in Jak II and Jak 3 is still praised for its ambition. The trilogy matured with its audience, introducing darker themes, expanded combat mechanics, and a more open world design. These transitions push the limits of what the PS2 could achieve, and recreating these games with modern technology could finally merge the series’ creative vision with today’s technical standards. The shooting, driving, and platforming systems could be refined into something truly special. These two titles showed that 3D platformers could be more mature and not just limited to colorful games.

With Naughty Dog now known for cinematic blockbusters, a modern team could revisit this franchise with new tools and a fresh perspective. A remake trilogy would bring younger players into a world many fans still consider foundational to the PlayStation brand. The demand has never faded, and the Jak & Daxter trilogy is long overdue for a revival. Astro Bot’s success points to a lingering interest in good 3D platformers, and few series have hit the highs that Jak & Daxter have.

3) Killzone

image courtesy of sony entertainment

Before Horizon: Zero Dawn, Guerrilla Games built its reputation on Killzone, a series that aimed to be PlayStation’s flagship first-person shooter and Halo competitor. The trilogy blended atmospheric sci-fi storytelling with weighty, methodical shooting mechanics that set it apart from faster-paced shooters of its era. The Helghast remain some of the most iconic enemies in PlayStation history, and the series helped define the competitive identity of the PS2 and PS3 generations.

The first game was limited by hardware, but a remake could modernize its pacing, animations, and level design, giving players a chance to experience its story with the intensity the studio originally envisioned. Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 elevated the series even further with impressive visuals, large-scale battles, and improved gunplay. These games pushed the PS3 to its limits, and remaking the full trilogy would allow them to shine without technical constraints.

With the popularity of narrative-driven shooters rising again, the timing feels right. A Killzone remake trilogy would reintroduce one of PlayStation’s most underrated sci-fi worlds and fill a gap in Sony’s current lineup. Online shooters have also exploded in popularity, and Killzone is perfect for the PS5. Fans have been asking for it for years, and the technology now exists to deliver the definitive version of these games. With the reaction to Guerrilla Games’ latest entry, Horizon: Hunters Gathering, perhaps answering these demands is smart.

2) Sly Cooper

image courtesy of sony entertainment

Sly Cooper is one of the most charming and stylish trilogies Sony has ever released. Developed by Sucker Punch, the series blended stealth, platforming, and comic book-inspired presentation into something unique. The original game introduced players to Sly, Bentley, and Murray, forming one of the most memorable crews in PlayStation 2. Its cartoon style and clever heist-themed structure still hold up, but a remake could reimagine its worlds with modern animation quality beyond what the recent rerelease ever could.

The second and third games expanded the formula dramatically, introducing open hub worlds, multiple playable characters, and deeper mission variety. These entries balanced humor, action, and stealth in ways few platformers have matched since. Remaking the trilogy would allow developers to enhance everything fans loved while taking advantage of today’s hardware to create larger environments, improved stealth systems, and more expressive character animations. Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time was a welcome addition to the series, but even it can’t compete with the original games.

Sly’s absence from modern PlayStation platforms has become one of the biggest gaps in Sony’s legacy catalog. The port of the first game helped, but it’s not enough. Revisiting the trilogy would appeal to long-time fans and introduce a new generation to a franchise that defined early 2000s platforming. If any PlayStation series deserves a second life, it is Sly’s. With Ghost of Yotei released and Legends coming soon, Sucker Punch has the perfect chance to revisit one of the PS2’s greatest series.

1) Uncharted

image courtesy of sony entertainment

Even though Uncharted is more recent than the other trilogies on this list, the original three games could benefit enormously from modern remake treatment. The first game, Drake’s Fortune, laid the foundation for cinematic action adventures but shows its age in animation, shooting, and encounter design. With today’s technology, a remake could bring the game closer to the quality of later entries while preserving its pulpy treasure-hunting charm. If Lara Croft can get new games, Nathan Drake deserves the same chance.

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception remain some of the best PS3 games, but even these technical juggernauts would shine even brighter with updated visuals, refined combat, and improved character models. The trilogy’s storytelling, set pieces, and character arcs are timeless, and a remake collection could offer the definitive way to experience Nathan Drake’s original journey. It would also strengthen the continuity between these early games and Uncharted 4’s modern presentation.

Naughty Dog has only become better at creating immersive and cinematic experiences. Uncharted is easily one of PlayStation’s greatest legacy series, so revisiting it would not only preserve this, but make it more accessible and appealing to newer players. There are rumors of a new Uncharted game, but this would most likely be a continuation of the story, focusing either on an older Nathan or his daughter, Cassie. There is no doubt this would excite fans, but a remake of the original trilogy would be the best way to continue Uncharted’s spirit.

