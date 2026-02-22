After 15 Years, One FPS Game Could Be the Key to Saving Call of Duty and Battlefield

Call of Duty and Battlefield games have struggled in their recent entries, being heavily criticized for their lack of interesting features or innovations compared to past FPS titles. Given the iconic status of both series, many players have high expectations for them to deliver on pulse-pounding action and warfare, creating memorable experiences in multiplayer or campaign modes. In light of their struggles, either franchise could benefit from some new inspirations, perhaps from another FPS that released alongside some of the best CoD or Battlefield entries.

Currently, Battlefield 6 has faced far less complaints compared to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, with the latter facing heavy backlash from fans. However, both titles have been slammed for having very poorly designed maps and environments, alongside performance issues and a general lack of interesting content within either game. The cinematic quality of each title has also gone downhill from multiple recent chapters in their series, creating forgettable campaigns that have little to no substance compared to their predecessors.

February 2026 Marks 15 Years Since The Release Of Killzone 3 On The PS3

February 22, 2026, marks the 15th anniversary of Killzone 3, the third entry in an often underrated FPS series from the PS3 era of gaming. The Killzone series has always been a dark horse compared to Battlefield or Call of Duty, offering more linear experiences even with the existence of multiplayer to rival either mainstream franchise that’s outlasted it. Developed by Guerilla Games, who would later go on to create PlayStation’s acclaimed Horizon: Zero Dawn series, Killzone 3 represents a fan-favorite title in the franchise.

Killzone 3 is perhaps the most refined version of the Killzone series’ style, using polished FPS gameplay with sharp and fast controls on its variety of firearms for a frenetic experience. Unlike the grittiness of Killzone 2, the third entry opted to implement a faster, lighter, and more mobile approach to gunplay, an approach that was ahead of its time in many regards. Fans often praise Killzone 3 for its responsiveness, which is complimented by a player’s ability to wield three weapons alongside detailed melee combat against various enemies.

The improvements over Killzone 2 also extend to the campaign levels of Killzone 3. Despite a by-the-numbers plot, Killzone 3‘s mission design is larger in scale and far smarter in scope, a far cry from the open shooting galleries of Killzone 2 that lacked any flavor. Huge battlefields with interesting environments dominated every part of Killzone 3, making no two chapters the same and encouraging players to take risks to achieve victory.

Killzone 3’s Linear Gameplay Was Elevated By Blockbuster Levels That Were Amazing Set Pieces

The biggest praise Killzone 3 has to its name is the cinema-level set pieces it would use throughout its missions, creating tension and action in equal measure. Levels provided unique challenges to players, combining sci-fi spectacle with a militaristic gritty warfare that blends well into the FPS gameplay. The AI enemies of the game contributed to this more, intelligently moving and shooting against you by using the environment, demanding that you do the same or die trying.

Given the game’s already faster pace compared to its last entry, Killzone 3 has back-to-back exciting moments, with ambient world design building up toward those scenes. The sound design of Killzone 3 is impressive for its time, with graphics that were of the highest caliber on the PS3 and still hold up today. Compared to any other game that came out in 2011, it’s no wonder why this title is remembered fondly by fans.

Call of Duty & Battlefield’s Lack Of Impact Might Be Fixed By Adopting Killzone 3’s Approach

The immersive nature of Killzone 3 and plethora of explosive set pieces is something that Call of Duty and Battlefield used to have, especially in their campaigns. One of the reasons why people remember Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 so well is due to its campaign, which has incredible moments of bombastic action and surprisingly good character writing for an FPS. Meanwhile, games like Battlefield 1 were never lacking in big set pieces, but that quality has declined in the last couple of entries.

By adopting the massive levels or set designs of Killzone 3, the next Call of Duty or Battlefield can create places where players feel more immersed throughout the FPS action. Graphics and new gameplay mechanics hardly matter if the core experience doesn’t let players feel immersed in what they are experiencing. At their core, both Call of Duty and Battlefield work best when players are put in extreme circumstances that feel like a gritty war movie or an action film with tons of memorable situations.

Some Call of Duty games already show promising signs of adopting Killzone 3‘s philosophies, especially in the intricate Zombies maps of recent titles. Should Battlefield follow suit, the ideas that Killzone 3 inspire might create generational FPS games that attract both old fans of the series and plenty of new ones for a fresh audience.

