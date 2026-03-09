5 Amazing Open-World RPGs With No Sequels

In recent years, open-world role-playing games have become all the rage, with some exceptional titles arriving on all manner of platforms. Some of the best are the action-RPG games like those in the Fallout franchise, but they’re hardly the only option. We wanted to shed some light on five exceptional open-world RPGs that don’t have any sequels (yet), as they feature fully established stories set in diverse worlds that have a lot to offer. We’ve only chosen five, but there are so many more that are worth your time, and these aren’t presented in any particular order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1) Ashen

Image courtesy of Annapurna Interactive

Ashen is a 2018 action-RPG from New Zealand developer A44. It’s centered on the player character, who is in search of a home, and it features a vast, open-world environment ready to explore. Its graphics are beautifully rendered, cel-shaded, and Ashen features multiplayer gameplay that can be cooperative or competitive. The game also features crafting, character growth through equipment, and detailed combat. Ashen was a hit upon release, gaining plenty of award nominations and critical acclaim, though players might not have gotten their hands on it, thanks to the releases of similar fare, including Octopath Traveler, Monster Hunter: World, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

2) Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

Image courtesy of 38 Studios & Electronic Arts

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is a 2012 action-RPG that follows the adventure of the Fateless One, the player character, who is a resurrected being unbeholden to the destiny of all else in Amalur. Its world is expansive, ready for questing, and filled with all manner of monsters and dungeons. Legendary artist Todd McFarlane worked on its look, which is evident to fans of his work. Critics were particularly fond of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning’s graphics and combat mechanics, and it received two DLC packs soon after release. The game was remastered in 2020 as Re-Reckoning, which includes the DLC as well as balance updates and other tweaks that improved several aspects of the game.

3) Disco Elysium

Image courtesy of ZA/UM

If you’re looking for a gorgeous game world, look no further than Disco Elysium, a 2019 RPG that’s reminiscent of baroque oil paintings. It’s centered around an amnesiac detective who investigates a murder alongside an inspector from another precinct. As you play the game, the story of the lead character’s identity and current state unfold. What makes Disco Elysium different from traditional RPGs is its almost complete lack of combat, as events are handled via dialogue options and a skill-check mechanic. It has a tabletop RPG feel, and Disco Elysium is truly unique and entertaining, earning widespread critical acclaim upon release, as it shows how video games can be elevated to more traditional forms of art while also delivering an entertaining, interactive experience.

4) The Ascent

Image courtesy of Curve Digital

The Ascent is a 2021 cyberpunk action-RPG that is presented in an isometric view. Its action and combat are handled via twin-stick shooting, and it features a truly beautifully-rendered setting. Character advancement is achieved through cyberware and cyberdeck upgrades, allowing player characters to hack their way into new areas. The Ascent’s world is destructible, and its open-world is fantastically designed. The Ascent can be played by one or up to four players, and it’s truly worth your time if you’re a fan of cyberpunk, which was something of a problem, as The Ascent was released around the same time as Cyberpunk 2077, which got significantly more press.

5) Vampyr

Image courtesy of Focus Home Interactive

Vampyr is a 2018 action-RPG from Dontnod Entertainment that centers around a doctor-turned vampire named Jonathan Reid. The primary problem he faces is his devotion to the Hippocratic Oath, which runs afoul of his need for human blood. Something that makes Vampyr different from similar games is that most combat can be avoided, including some boss battles. Dialogue choices direct much of the gameplay, and the game’s open world is set in early-20th-century London, England. Vampyr’s environments are amazingly well-made, and the game is excellent, though it’s fairly unknown, but definitely worth your time if you’re a fan of the genre.

What’s your all-time favorite open-world RPG? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!