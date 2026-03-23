5 Best and Worst Grass-Type Pokemon Designs

When it comes to Pokemon types, few are as iconic and beloved as the Grass-type. After all, the very first Pokemon in the Pokedex is a Grass-type, perhaps showing that it was the first one created by Game Freak. Regardless, Grass makes up the iconic trio alongside Fire and Water, and represents the starter lines all the way up to the upcoming Generation 10 with Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves. While we don’t know what Grass-types to expect in the upcoming games, we have already seen plenty of fantastic Grass-type Pokemon.

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But we’ve seen our fair share of Pokemon that do not have a great design, including Grass-type Pokemon. While there is a lot of flexibility to this type’s aesthetic, it hasn’t always been pulled off successfully. Some Grass-type Pokemon don’t even look like they belong to it. The best grass types feel like they belong in nature even before their typing is revealed. The worst designs either rely too much on gimmicks or drift too far from plant-based inspiration, and these 10 Pokemon showcase that perfectly.

5) Worst Design Grass-Type Pokemon – Carnivine

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Carnivine debuted in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, drawing clear inspiration from carnivorous plants, such as the Venus flytrap. On paper, this is a strong concept for a Grass-type. Carnivorous plants are both recognizable and visually striking, making them ideal candidates for creature design. Not only that, but its carnivorous nature makes for excellent design potential.

Carnivine’s execution, however, feels overly exaggerated and goofy. Carnivine’s large floating head and wide mouth dominate the design, making it appear more like a cartoon creature than a plant-based organism, especially one that has the potential to be terrifying. It is baffling how Game Freak took such an interesting real-life plant and turned it into the monstrosity that is Carnivine. Still, at least it is obvious that it is a Grass-type Pokemon.

5) Best Design Grass-Type Pokemon – Lotad

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Lotad, introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, is a simple but highly effective Grass-type design. The creature combines the shape of a small aquatic animal with a lily pad resting on its back, clearly showing off both of its types. This immediately communicates its connection to plant life. The lily pad is a recognizable water-based vegetation, and its placement on Lotad’s body makes the design feel cohesive. It looks like a creature that would naturally exist in ponds and wetlands.

What makes Lotad stand out is its balance between simplicity and clarity. It does not rely on complex features or exaggerated traits. Instead, it uses a single strong visual idea and executes it well. The result is a design that feels natural and believable within the Pokemon world. Sometimes, as is the case, less is more, and Lotad shines because of it.

4) Worst Design Grass-Type Pokemon – Whimsicott

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Whimsicott appeared in Pokemon Black and White and is based on cotton plants combined with a small fairy. The concept has potential, especially given how cotton can be visually tied to plant life. The design, however, leans heavily into a fluffy, cloud-like appearance. Compared to Cottonee, Whimsicott leans into its Fairy-type more than Grass. One could almost mistake it for a pure Fairy-type Pokemon if they didn’t see its pre-evolution.

While the grass typing is technically present, it feels secondary, which doesn’t make sense as the Fairy-type was added later. The connection to plant life is not as visually strong as it could be. If its fluffly mane was made to look more like cotton, the design would be a lot more appealing and embrace its Grass-typing. Right now, it feels like an afterthought.

4) Best Design Grass-Type Pokemon – Sawsbuck

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Sawsbuck is one of the most elegant and unique Grass-type designs introduced in Pokemon Black and White. The creature resembles a deer with antlers that change based on the seasons, and it is this seasonal variation that makes its design stand out. Each form represents a different season the plant life attached to its antlers reflects this. This aligns perfectly with the Grass-type theme.

The deer inspiration also reinforces the connection to forests and natural habitats. Sawsbuck looks like a creature that would roam woodland areas, blending seamlessly with its surroundings. It captures both the beauty and the changing nature of plant life. Game Freak also cleverly combined its Grass-type with Normal-type, creating a unique combination in the process.

3) Worst Design Grass-Type Pokemon – Exeggcute

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Exeggcute debuted in Pokemon Red and Blue as a cluster of egg-like creatures. The design is simple, but its connection to Grass-typing is not immediately clear. The eggs are meant to resemble seeds, which ties into plant life. However, the visual presentation focuses more on the idea of cracked eggs with faces.

As a result, Exeggcute feels less like a Grass-type and more like a pre-evolution for a Flying-type. While the concept is based on growing from seeds into a tree, the actual design doesn’t quite convey this. The idea certainly works, but when you compare it to something like Sunkern, it’s obvious that the aesthetic needed to be refined. And this doesn’t even take into account the bizarre Psychic-type Grass is combined with.

3) Best Design Grass-Type Pokemon – Tropius

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Tropius, introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, offers one of the most creative blends of plant and animal design. The creature resembles a dinosaur with large leaves growing from its body and fruit hanging from its neck. It immediately conveys the idea of a tropical plant come to life in the Pokemon world, showcasing a creative take on the Grass-type.

The leaves act as wings, reinforcing the idea that plant life is integrated into its anatomy. The fruit adds another layer, suggesting growth and nourishment. This combines to give Tropius a living ecosystem aesthetic. It may be a bad Pokemon stat-wise, but the design is incredible. Especially considering how many excellently designed Pokemon Generation 3 added.

2) Worst Design Grass-Type Pokemon – Ferrothorn

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Ferrothorn appeared in Pokemon Black and White with a design that blends plant elements with metallic features. While the concept is unique, it creates confusion because nothing about it screams Grass-type Pokemon. You could argue that the green coloring is supposed to invoke this, but there are plenty of green Pokemon that are not Grass-type.

One could argue that the spiked metal body acts as a metal pinecone, but it just doesn’t come across. Even the vine-like arms could simply be metal, showcasing how prominent the Steel-typing is in Ferrothorn’s design. This imbalance weakens the visual identity as a Grass-type Pokemon. Instead of feeling rooted in nature, Ferrothorn fully appears industrial.

2) Best Design Grass-Type Pokemon – Trevenant

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Trevenant, introduced in Pokemon X and Y, is an excellent interpretation of a haunted tree. The design combines natural elements with a ghostly presence, showcasing both its Grass and Ghost-types. The wooden body, branch-like arms, and glowing eyes create a strong silhouette that clearly represents a tree brought to life and reinforces the connection to nature that Grass-types embody.

What makes Trevenant especially effective is how it captures the darker side of plant life. Forests can feel mysterious and even dangerous, and this design reflects that atmosphere. Not only that, but the natural world revolves around the recycling and decaying nature of plants. Trevenant is one of the best examples of a side that most Grass-types ignore.

1) Worst Design Grass-Type Pokemon – Kartana

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Kartana, introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon, is one of the most unusual designs in the series, befitting an Ultra Beast. The creature resembles folded paper rather than a traditional plant or animal. The concept draws from origami, which is creative, but it does not clearly connect to Grass-typing. This is only made more confusing because it adds the Steel-type, implying it is not actually made of paper.

The thin, blade-like body and angular shapes make it look more like a living weapon than a plant-based organism, and this is backed up by its secondary type. While some interpretations link it to paper made from wood pulp, that connection does not come across. As a result, Kartana feels disconnected from the natural themes that players expect from Grass-types.

1) Best Design Grass-Type Pokemon – Bulbasaur

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Bulbasaur stands as one of the most iconic Grass-type designs in the franchise. Introduced in Pokemon Red and Blue, Bulbasaur was the first Pokemon that many trainers ever used. Its simple design of a dinosaur with a plant bulb on its back immediately lets players know it is a Grass-type Pokemon. As it evolves, this idea is reinforced through the growth and eventual blooming of this bulb.

What makes Bulbasaur exceptional is its balance. The plant and animal elements are equally important, creating a cohesive design that feels complete. Even decades later, it remains one of the clearest and most effective representations of a Grass-type Pokemon and stands out as the pinnacle of the type’s aesthetic. It will be interesting to see if any Grass-type Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Winds and Waves can top its classic design.

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