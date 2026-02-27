Pokemon Gen 10 Officially Revealed, Including New Starters

Today, February 27th, marks the 30th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise. 30 years ago, the games that started it all, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green, first released in Japan. And as always, Pokemon celebrated its anniversary with a Pokemon Presents showcase, revealing all the new Pokemon goodness headed our way this year. And as many fans predicted, that included the official reveal of Pokemon’s Gen 10 video game.

In a relatively swift Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company treated fans to a new look at Pokemon Champions and Pokemon Pokopia, both of which will arrive later this year. And then, as the final reveal, we got our first peek at what’s coming for the 10th generation of Pokemon. Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves are officially headed to the Switch 2 in 2027, and we already have our first look at the starters in the game’s announcement trailer.

Pokemon Winds and Waves Confirmed for 2027

In today’s Pokemon Presents, Game Freak finally revealed the next main series installment in the Pokemon franchise. And as prior leaks have suggested, the games will be called Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves. From the first look we got in the trailer, they will be set on a tropical island with some serious Hawaii vibes. You can see what Gen 10 has to offer in the reveal trailer below:

After a nostalgic look at prior Pokemon gen art, the trailer shows off the island paradise where Gen 10 will apparently be set. The trailer doesn’t give away too much about the new game, showcasing primarily pior gen Pokemon.

We do, however, get a first look at the new region, including what looks like a few key locations that will no doubt be central to the story. The trailer also shows off a first look at the new protagonists for Gen 10. The trailer also confirms that Gen 10 will not release this year, but is slated to arrive in 2027. It will also be a Switch 2 exclusive, suggesting that Game Freak plans to make full use of the console’s hardware. And in a surprise move, the trailer also reveals the starters for Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves.

Pokemon Wind and Waves Starters Confirmed

Image courtesy of Game Freak

New starters are often a carefully guarded secret when a new gen is first announced. But this time around, Game Freak hit us with an immediate reveal of the new trio of Pokemon we’ll choose from when we start our journey in Pokemon Winds and Waves.

As is tradition, we’ll be choosing from 3 Pokemon at the start of our journey, with one Water, Fire, and Grass-type on offer. The newly revealed starters for Pokemon Winds and Waves are:

Browt, which looks to be a grass-type bird Pokemon

Pombon, a bear-esque Fire Type

Gecqua – A Water Type lizard Pokemon

For now, these are the only 3 Pokemon revealed for Gen 10 as others showcased in the trailer are from prior gens. We will likely see more as the 2027 release window for the game approaches.

