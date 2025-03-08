10 Best Farming Sims That Aren’t Stardew Valley

When it comes to farming sims, most gamers think of cozy juggernaut Stardew Valley first. Stardew is a mainstay of the genre for a reason, setting a precedent for what an in-depth farming sim can look like. Yet even devoted Stardew fans might want something different from time to time, and not everyone looking to grow pixel carrots finds that game to be a perfect fit.

Thankfully, there are a ton of amazing farming sim games out there. Some follow along a similar vibe for the person looking for a new game like Stardew Valley while others take the genre in a different direction, perfect for those who may not fully get the hype. No matter which you’re looking for, I’m confident this list of the best farming sims that aren’t Stardew Valley will have something for you.

Fields of Mistria

In Fields of mistria your horse can be purple

Platform(s): PC via Steam (Early Access)

Fields of Mistria combines the magical girl vibes of Sailor Moon with the pixel art farming sim feel of Stardew Valley. The game is still in Early Access with a planned major update in March 2025, but even before full release, it’s gained a ton of attention from cozy gaming fans. The game has a similar loop to Stardew where you enter as the new farmer and slowly rebuild the town. The characters are more well-developed, with a greater variety of lore and an easier path to romance via heart events. For someone who enjoys Stardew or who wants a bit more oomph from their farming sims, Fields of Mistria is worth checking out even in Early Access.

Sun Haven

A peaceful evening fishing in sun haven

Platforms(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch

For many gamers looking for a more fantasy-based farming sim, Sun Haven is the obvious pick. This game steps up the magic compared to the light touches in Stardew Valley, bringing the player into a fantasy world filled with mystical creatures and special powers. The gameplay, however, is pretty similar to what you expect in a farming sim – grow crops, sell crops, and befriend and help out the locals. In my opinion, the graphics can take some getting used to, but this cozy staple has really wormed its way into the hearts of cozy gaming fans with its addictive gameplay loop and unique world.

Immortal Life

The village square in immortal life

Platforms(s): PC via Steam

Something of a sleeper hit amongst farming sim fans is Immortal Life. This game launched at the tail end of 2023, causing many gamers to miss it amongst the holiday hubbub. Still, Immortal Life is well worth going back for. It adds some new twists to the typical farming game story, with the player helping rebuild a town after a disaster that threatens to destroy the very sect you came to join. Yes, you’ll still be farming, fishing, and helping out around town, but the story feels fresh compared to the same old farmer who inherits land from a family member arc. The Chinese-inspired world is also beautifully rendered and a nice alternative for those who don’t prefer a pixel art style for their cozy games.

Coral Island

Coral island’s cows are some of the best around

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PS5

For cozy gamers inclined to the island life, Coral Island is a go-to. While it’s not yet on Switch, the PS5 and Xbox console launch makes it a bit more accessible than games that remain only available via Steam. Like Immortal Life, Coral Island is a great farming sim for those who don’t prefer the pixel art vibes. Another selling point for this one compared with Stardew is well-crafted characters with evolving dialogue, including the ability to chat with cats and dogs. Gameplay here is standard farming sim fare, with the addition of diving thanks to the island setting.

Luma Island

A growing garden in luma island

Platform(s): PC via Steam

If you love a good farming sim but want a bit more adventure, Luma Island is a solid pick. You’ll pick a specific career to focus on, shaping the goals you pursue as you build up your life on the island and unlock its mysteries. There are farming, fishing, and mining components, but with a bit more open-endedness in terms of your goals. The island also hides mysterious temples where you’ll need to solve puzzles to find artifacts, making this a bit more involved than some farming sims that play it closer to the Stardew Valley model. If you want a cozy game with a bit more to do and some more freedom around your goals, Luma Island is a solid pick.

My Time at Sandrock

A farm in my time at sandrock

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4 & PS5, Xbox One & Xbos Series X|S

My Time at Sandrock is another beloved farming sim staple for cozy gamers. This game is available across just about any platform, making it an easily accessible Stardew Valley comp for any gamer. This game is set in a desert community, making it stand apart from other farming sims. It has beautifully rendered 3D graphics that bring the unique setting to life while offering a compelling narrative to keep players engaged. My Time at Sandrock offers all the staple activities you want in a farming sim, taken up a notch. Plus, there’s plenty of DLC to expand the adventure, including one with a creature-collecting component.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Petting chickens is key in story of seasons

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Story of Seasons is more of a series than an individual farming sim, but it comes from the original creators of early Harvest Moon games. The newest entry is Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, which is a reimagining of the Harvest Moon game with the same subtitle. However, there are plenty of great options in this series, with several titles available on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Each features a story of putting down roots and growing a small town, with adorable chibi character graphics and very round chickens to go along with them.

Rune Factory 5

Rune Factory 5 also features really really big tomatoes

Platorm(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch

The Rune Factory games may not sound like farming sims from the title, but they most certainly are. In fact, these are some of the most beloved cozy games around, with the upcoming Rune Factory 6 topping many gamers’ wishlists this year. Until that arrives, Rune Factory 5 is a great farming sim option. It features a bit more RPG-style elements than others, with combat, creature collection, and magic. The graphics are anime-inspired, giving it a bit of a different feel compared to pixel art games like Stardew Valley. If you’re looking to farm but also enjoy a bit of adventure, the Rune Factory series is a great option.

Littlewood

a tiny pixel town in littlewood

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch

You didn’t think we were out of pixel art farming sims, did you? Littlewood has an extra adorable pixel art style that’s a bit different from what you usually see. This game’s story starts after you’ve saved the world when it’s time to rebuild your town, make friends, and rebuild your hobbies. Rather than move to a town with an already thriving small community, your goal is to help convince people to stay. Littlewood also features your cozy staples like crafting, mining, gathering, cooking, and more – all with cute, chibi pixel graphics.

Cinnabunny

Farming sim, but also you’re a bunny

Platform(s): PC via Switch

Cinnabunny is the most recent release on this list and also happens to be a personal favorite. For the gamer looking to not play as a normal person, this is the farming sim to check out. In it, you play as a bunny who’s working to build up their bakery so they can help their family move to greener pastures. Baking various goodies is a central feature, but you’ll also farm the ingredients you need, mine for salt and mushrooms, and befriend your fellow buns.