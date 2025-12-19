5 Games Pokemon Fans Should Look Out For in 2026 (That Aren’t Pokemon)

Many Pokemon fans are hoping to see big things from the franchise in 2026. After all, the year marks the 30th anniversary of the original Pokemon games, and the brand is known to celebrate milestones in style. The full slate of actual new Pokemon games likely won’t be fully revealed until Pokemon Day in February, where we traditionally get a long stream full of reveals. But fans of games like Pokemon already have a ton of new games to look forward to in the realm of creature collectors headed our way in 2026.

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of great creature-collecting games join the ranks alongside Pokemon. And this year is shaping up to be one of the biggest ones in recent memory for new Pokemon competitors. From games that look poised to pay homage to old school Pokemon vibes to creature collectors with entirely different graphics and styles, these new games should be on Pokemon fans’ radars in 2026.

5) Aniimo

Play video

Release Date: TBD

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile

This free-to-play creature collector from Pawprint Studio is set in a vast open world populated with cute critters. It has a 3D, anime-inspired art style that caught many players’ attention when it aired a trailer at The Game Awards. Aniimo doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, but is gearing up for its next Closed Beta Test in 2026.

We haven’t seen much in the way of actual gameplay just yet, but as a Pokemon fan, I’ve always got my eye on any new creature collector. The full game may or may not arrive in 2026, but I’ll definitely be watching for more info on Aniimo and reactions from beta testers.

4) Honkai: Nexus Anima

Play video

Release Date: TBD

Platform(s): PC, Mobile

This creature collector comes from HoYoverse, the developers behind beloved free-to-play RPGs like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. And like those games, it has an adorable anime art style to recommend it from the start. Nexus Anima is billed as an adventure strategy game and creature collector with a vast map to explore and elaborate combat to master.

Honkai: Nexus Anima has already shown off a good bit of in-game footage focused on world exploration and character creation. If you like games like Infinity Nikki or creature collectors like Pokemon, this is definitely one for your list. No official release date has been announced, but with pre-registration and beta testing already underway, it’s likely we’ll see more from this HoYoverse title in 2026.

3) EvoCreo

Play video

Release Date: January 7th, 2026 (for PC)

Platform(s): PC, Mobile

If you miss the 2D pixel art style of classic Pokmeon games, watching the trailer for EvoCreo is going to soothe your soul. This turn-based RPG has a distinct art style that nevertheless calls to mind older Pokemon games. In EvoCreo, players will explore the world of Zenith, catch monsters known as Creo, and take on a quest to find their missing father.

This game inspired by classic creature collectors initialaly released on mobile, but is making its way to PC on January 7th, 2026. So it’s a good one to keep in mind for the lull of new big releases that often greets us at the start of a new year. The EvoCreo demo is available on Steam now if you want to try before you buy.

2) Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Play video

Release Date: March 13th, 2026

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2

Like Pokemon, the Monster Hunter Stories games let you go on a journey with your creature pals. While the main series games focus on fighting monsters, this spinoff series lets you befriend them. This new installment is a fresh, standalone story, so you don’t need to play the first 2 games to follow along.

Announced earlier this year, Monster Hunter Stories 3 is set to release on March 13th, 2026. Capcom has shown off some of the game’s turn-based JRPG gameplay, and it’s looking like another solid entry in a great creature collecting series.

1) Monsterpatch

Play video

Release Date: 2026

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

This cozy creature-collecting RPG was a massive Kickstarter success. It has a 2D pixel art style that definitely brings back those early Pokemon game memories. But while some elements are classic creature-collector callbacks, Monsterpatch also brings in city building and farming sim elements to create a vast game with a lot of potential.

Originally planned to release in 2025, Monsterpatch is now expected to arrive in 2026. The developer shares regular progress updates on the game’s Kickstarter page, and it’s looking like a game that will scratch that old-school creature-collecting itch for Pokemon fans. And yes, there will be Shiny MoNs.

