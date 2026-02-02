5 Best Star Trek Games, Ranked

Star Trek is one of the world’s biggest science fiction franchises, and it’s been the source of video game entertainment since 1971. That’s only two years after the last episode of Star Trek aired, and there have been a plethora of titles released in the years since. Unfortunately, the franchise has the undesirable distinction of producing lackluster games, but that’s not true of all of them. There are several fun titles spread across the decades that are well worth any Trek fan’s time. We’ve found five of the best, focusing on different genres and platforms to diversify as much as possible. They’re ranked based on contemporary critics’ reviews, how popular they were/are with players, and their connection to franchise canon.

5) Star Trek: Starfleet Command III

Image courtesy of Activision & NASA

Star Trek: Starfleet Command III is the final entry in the Starfleet Command franchise and is set in the 24th century. It features three factions: the Klingon Empire, the Romulan Star Empire, and the Federation, all of which have detailed story-driven missions. The game also included the Borg as a separate DLC, though it’s not related to the game’s overarching narrative. Gameplay involves controlling starships that develop over time using RPG mechanics, and it’s one of the most popular games presented in that format. It was re-released in 2021 alongside other older titles on GoG.com, so you can play this 2002 classic today on modern systems.

4) Star Trek Voyager: Elite Force

Image courtesy of Activision

There aren’t many first-person shooter Star Trek games, and the ones that exist are good, if largely unknown. Raven Software’s Star Trek Voyager: Elite Force was released in 2000 and is set within Star Trek: Voyager’s sixth season. Its plot involves the USS Voyager under attack by aliens as desperate repairs are required to move from the starship graveyard where it’s trapped. The Hazard Team works to protect the ship while repairs are underway throughout the ship. Gameplay is fairly typical of FPS games of the era, but it shines through its story-driven narrative, which guides the overarching plot. It features numerous characters, weapons, and cutscenes of the Voyager crew. Star Trek: Voyager: Elite Force received critical acclaim, though its sales figures failed to meet expectations, leaving fewer fans with a copy.

3) Star Trek: Resurgence

Image courtesy of Bruner House

Star Trek: Resurgence is an adventure game set after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. The game’s story is set on the USS Resolute, where Jara Rydek and Carter Diaz are the main players. The overall narrative centers on Ambassador Spock and two warring factions, drawing the Resolute and her crew into a vast alien conspiracy. Each of the two characters has a separate narrative, and the player chooses what happens through dialogue selection and quick-time events. While some weren’t enamored with the bounty of quick-time events, the overall game sits nicely within franchise canon, expanding beyond the ending of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s films and Star Trek: Picard.

2) Star Trek: The Next Generation – A Final Unity

Image courtesy of Spectrum HoloByte

Star Trek: The Next Generation – A Final Unity is another adventure game that came out one year after The Next Generation went off the air. It features the cast reprising their roles and the standard point-and-click gameplay popular throughout the early 1990s. Gameplay includes space exploration, diplomacy, ship-to-ship combat, and an overarching storyline set in the Romulan Neutral Zone. The game’s story isn’t tied directly to any episodes of the series and instead falls between the first two episodes of Season 7. A Final Unity was designed with Next Generation fans in mind and closely adheres to the show’s tone and feel.

1) Star Trek: Judgement Rites

Image courtesy of Interplay Productions

Some of the best Star Trek games come from Interplay Productions, which produced Star Trek: Judgement Rites in 1993, using the original cast in an entirely new adventure. The cast provided their voices for their characters, which was the last time DeForest Kelley did so before his passing in 1999. Judgement Rites is a direct sequel to Star Trek: 25th Anniversary, though it differs in several ways. While it used the same engine, the CD-ROM version featured better graphics and sound, and the space combat battles were optional. Both games are excellent examples of how best to recreate Star Trek in video game form, though Judgement Rites takes the lead over its predecessor.