New Star Trek Game Announced

WizKids has announced a new Star Trek tabletop game due out for release later this year. Star Trek: Captain's Chair is a new deckbuilding game that features six different captains from the Star Trek universe competing in different ways. Each of the captains have different strategies and strengths, and players can choose to lean into diplomacy, exploration, and science in addition to ship combat. The six captains featured in the game include Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Michael Burnham, Koloth, the Dehar Master (from the original series and Deep Space 9), Sela (a Romulan captain from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Tasha Yar's mother), and Thy'lek Shran (an Andorian from Star Trek: Enterprise.)

Previews of various cards showcase a variety of characters from across the Star Trek line, with characters from the Star Trek movies and Star Trek: Lower Deck appearing alongside characters from the live-action TV show. It's also notable that the game features a mix of different species, including an Andorian, which are usually considered afterthoughts even though they were a founding Federation member. We'll also note that the game omits several popular Star Trek captains, including James T. Kirk, which seemingly hints that there will be room for expansions should the game be a success.

WizKids has a robust Star Trek game line that includes a mix of ship tactical miniatures games and more traditional board games. This marks WizKids' first Star Trek card game, although there have been several other Star Trek card games, most notably the Star Trek Customizable Card Game that continues to have a competitive scene despite the game being out of print for nearly 20 years.

Star Trek: Captain's Chair was designed by David Turczi and Nigel Buckle, who also designed Voidfall and the Imperium Series. The game will be released in Q4 2024.