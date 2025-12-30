5 Things We Need to See From Dungeons & Dragons in 2026

The full slate of new 2025 releases for Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks and boxed sets is officially out in the wild. Yet, aside from that Warlock trailer at The Game Awards, we don’t know much about what’s next for the TTRPG. This isn’t entirely unusual, as Wizards of the Coast often tends to reveal its roadmap for the year sometime in January or February. But ahead of any official information, many fans (myself included) no doubt have opinions about what we want to see from Dungeons & Dragons in 2026.

This past year was pretty experimental for Dungeons & Dragons in many ways. With the new 2024 rules revision out of the way, Wizards put out a slate of new sourcebooks, many of which broke from tradition in meaningful ways. I’m all for experimentation, and I hope to see some new ideas coming in 2026, as well. Looking ahead to 2026, here’s what I’d like to see from the year’s Dungeons & Dragons lineup of source materials and tie-ins.

5) The Honor Among Thieves Sequel

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

I know this one isn’t likely. But my goodness, do I want to wake up one day and see Wizards of the Coast confirm this phenomenal movie is finally getting a sequel. It is just such a spot-on representation of what I love most about the TTRPG, and I want more.

Even if I don’t get my dream, I’d say some adaptation news in 2026 isn’t outside the realm of possibility. Realistically, news about the Netflix TV adaptation could very much happen in 2026. This isn’t Honor Among Thieves 2, but I’m hoping it can bring some of that same spirit.

Image courtesy of Invoke Studios and Wizards of the Coast

Invoke Studios already let us know that we can expect a full gameplay trailer for Warlock in summer 2026. For now, we only have a few details on the next Dungeons & Dragons video game, but I like what I’ve seen. And I’d like to know exactly when we can expect the game to arrive.

As of now, Warlock has a 2027 release window. So we’re definitely not getting the game itself in 2026. But I would like a release date before the year is up. These days, if a game doesn’t have a specific release date, I just assume it’s going to get delayed. Of course, even a date is no guarantee, but those vague windows get more and more suspicious as time goes on. So, here’s hoping that the gameplay reveal is eventually followed up with a specific release date for Warlock.

3) Expanded 5e Class Options

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

With the 2024 rules revision, D&D gave us revised versions of existing 5th edition classes. And that edition, which is now 10 years old, only ever really added one new class. While the Artificer is beloved and is now up to speed for the 2024 rules, it’s high time we saw some new class options added to D&D 5e.

Recent playtests have suggested that Wizards has at least one new 5e class in the works. A markup for a 5e Psion was part of 2025’s lineup for Unearthed Arcana, so we may well see at least this class added to the game in 2026. But I’d like to see more classes join the main lineup alongside the subclass options. My queendom for a true Witch class, like what Pathfinder gave us.

2) More Robust Setting Lore Books Like Heroes of Faerun

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The 2025 lineup for D&D sourcebooks had some unique and interesting entries. But hands down, I was most impressed by Heroes of Faerun. This Player’s Guide sourcebook is incredibly useful for reference, both when creating a character and during key story moments for a campaign.

In 2026, I’d love to see more sourcebooks that follow this format. I’m talking robust, easily referenced lore for other campaign settings outside the Forgotten Realms to help DMs and players alike really craft stories that feel lived in and authentic.

1) A New, Fully-Fledged Campaign Book

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

One notable absence from the lineup this year was a new traditional adventure book. Instead, Wizards of the Coast has been leaning heavily into adventure anthologies like Dragon Delves and Adventures in Faerun. These can be useful reference points, but they require a lot of lift to string together into a good old-fashioned campaign.

In 2026, I want to see a new Dungeons & Dragons campaign proper, not just adventure anthologies. Some playtest materials have suggested a return to the Dark Sun world, and it would be very interesting to see what a modern take on that campaign could look like. But no matter where it’s set, I’d love a new epic story for the DM who doesn’t want to homebrew their own.

What do you hope to see in the 2026 roadmap for Dungeons & Dragons?