One of 2025’s Biggest Soulslike RPGs Just Confirmed a Sequel on the Way

Last year brought FromSoftware fans quite a few new Soulslike games, including the new co-op Elden Ring spin-off, Nightreign. But a surprise contender for the biggest Soulslike of the year came from debut studio Leenzee. Despite a slightly rocky start on PC, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers went on to become one of the most popular new games of 2025. Now, just a few days after celebrating its one-year anniversary, the team behind Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has confirmed a sequel on the way.

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On July 29th, 505 Games and new studio Indolphinity have revealed that a sequel to Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is in the works. Indolphinity was founded by the series creator, Xia Siyuan, and will collaborate with 505 Games to bring the next installment in the franchise to reality. Thus far, details about the new game are relatively scarce. From the sounds of it, this new game is just the beginning of what Wuchang will become.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Sequel on the Way, With Original Creator at the Helm

Courtesy of 505 Games

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers debuted last year with a decent Metacritic rating. But, even with some struggles on PC, the game’s real success comes via its player counts. The Chinese Soulslike RPG hit over 131,000 concurrents on Steam at launch, with over 5 million players across PC and console platforms. This made it a standout even in a year packed with major Soulslike and RPG releases. In particular, the game drew praise for its beautifully rendered environments and engaging combat.

Earlier this year, Digital Bros Group acquired the rights to the Wuchang IP, leaving many uncertain about the future of the franchise. But today’s announcement confirms that the original creator behind the Souslike RPG hit will return for its sequel. Xia Siyuan’s studio, Indolphinity, will “lead the creative development of the sequel,” with 505 Games serving as the global publisher.

The team at Indolphinity affirms that they “remain firmly devoted to [their] original creative aspirations and cultural foundations” as the Wuchang series heads into this new chapter. Digital Bros group affirms a commitment to “preserving the cultural authenticity of the IP” despite plans to turn Wuchang into a global franchise. In fact, Digital Bros Group will establish a local chapter in Chengdu to ensure they’re able to work more closely with the team at Indolphinity. That all sounds like good news for fans eager to see more of the Chinese mythology and culture that infused the first game.

A WUCHANG sequel is on the way! https://t.co/YqtusagxuS — WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers (@playWUCHANG) July 29, 2026

Thus far, all we really know about the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers sequel is that it’s happening. There’s no official reveal trailer or release window, or any details about the story. We don’t even know for sure that it will be another Soulslike RPG, though that does seem fairly likely given it has been explicitly billed as a sequel to the first game. From the sounds of it, we’re looking at a global multiplatform release, but it may be quite a few years away at this point. Still, for fans eager to see more after playing the first game, this is exciting news that the franchise will live on with its original creator at the helm.

Are you excited to hear that we’re getting a Wuchang: Fallen Feathers sequel? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!