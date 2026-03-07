New Pokemon Pokopia Code Lets You Explore the Developer’s Island (Here’s How it Works)

Like many of the best cozy games, Pokemon Pokopia lets you explore with friends. The game’s Link Play feature offers a few different options, from playing together in Palette Town to exploring a sandbox Cloud Island all your own. But one feature, which lets you virtually explore a special Cloud Island, works a bit differently. Recently, the Pokemon Pokopia team shared a new code that lets you tour the in-game island the developers have been working on since the game was announced. But plugging that code into any old Pokemon Center PC won’t get you to this special Cloud Island.

Players are already hard at work creating beautiful islands of their own in Pokemon Pokopia. But the developer has had quite the head start on their Cloud Island, and it shows. Now, you can explore this beautifully crafted space using a new Cloud Island code, as shared by the Japanese Pokemon social media account @poke_times. But you’ll need a special item first. Here’s how it works.

How to Use Codes to Visit Special Cloud Islands in Pokemon Pokopia

If you try to plug the developer’s Cloud Island code into the Pokemon Center PC, you’ll get an error message stating the island is not currently public. That’s because this space is set up in a view-only virutal mode, and you’ll need to access it using the Mysterious Goggles.

The Mysterious Goggles are available in the PC store in Pokemon Pokopia. Once you buy them using life coins, you’ll need to actually put them on to travel to a virtual cloud island. When you do, you’ll be prompted to enter a code.

To visit the Pokopia developer island, enter the code PXQC G03S while using the Mysterious Goggles. Then, you’ll be able to explore the island to get some inspiration for your own. And that includes a truly impressive replica PokeBall and some stunning house builds, to name a few. Once you’re ready to leave, open the menu and hit the – button to return home, or interact with the Pokemon Center PC on the Cloud Island.

This feature lets players show off their Cloud Island creations without giving other Ditto the ability to make changes. I’ll be curious to see if we get any other codes for unique Cloud Island spaces from the Pokemon Company in the future. But for now, the developer island code is the only public one.

How Visiting Cloud Islands Normally Works in Pokemon Pokopia

If you’re still figuring out the nuance of multiplayer in Pokopia, you’re not alone. Putting on those Mysterious Goggles is just one way of using Cloud Islands, and it’s a pretty hands-off “tour only” mode. But when you access them via the Pokemon Center PC, Cloud Islands are a more collaborative virtual sandbox.

You see, doing multiplayer via Palette Town requires the “host” player to be online. When I logged off for dinner while playing last night, my buddy got shunted right back to his own game. But Cloud Islands are a true collaborative space, where the host doesn’t need to be online for the creativity to continue.

To access more traditional Cloud Islands, you’ll head to the Link Play feature on any Pokemon Center PC. Then, select “Play on a Cloud Island.” From here, you can use a code to visit a friend’s Cloud Island, create your own, or return to a previously visited Cloud Island. This gives you a truly multiplayer sandbox to create within, and it doesn’t require the Mysterious Goggles to use.

Have you played multiplayer in Pokemon Pokopia yet?