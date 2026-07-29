Persona 5 Can Now Cross Over With Warhammer 40k and Invincible

It’s always fun to see two of your favorite franchises cross over, whether that be in the realm of games, comics, TV, or film, and we’ve had the chance to see some truly wild combinations over the past few years. Whether that’s Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, DC and Marvel, or Godzilla and Sonic, there have been some fantastic combinations. There is only one game though that will allow Persona 5 Royal to , and what’s perhaps most impressive is that those are just a few of the franchise crossovers that can now become a reality.

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Persona 5 Royal is one of several big-time franchises joining the hit trading card game UniVersus, which is already home to franchises like Godzilla, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Street Fighter, and Attack on Titan. Persona 5 Royal is just one part of the game’s 2027 roadmap though, as the upcoming lineup also now includes Warhammer 40k, Critical Role (Bells Hells), Hellboy, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Invincible. Since you can play any franchise’s cards against each other, you can now battle it out with Persona 5 vs Invincible, or Warhammer 40k vs Hellboy, crafting a crossover that has never had the chance to happen until now. You can watch the new trailer for UniVersus’ 2027 announcements below.

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UniVersus Could Have Its Biggest Year Yet In 2027

2026 was a big year for UniVersus, but from the looks of the trailer, 2027 could be even bigger. UVS had already announced Invincible for UniVersus before it then expanded the first release into a full booster set. Joining Invincible will be Warhammer 40,000, which will also receive a Booster set in addition to a 2-Player Starter Deck and more. Warhammer made a big splash when it hit Magic: The Gathering as part of Universes Beyond, and now it’s set to make a big impact on UniVersus as well.

As for Persona 5 Royal, Joker and the crew will join the game through the release of two Challenger Series products, and Mike Mignola’s iconic demonic hero Hellboy will also join the game through two Challenger releases. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will also be released through Challenger Series projects based on Golden Wind and Stone Ocean. Joining Invincible and Warhammer 40k with a Booster Set release is Critical Role, which is releasing a Booster Set designed around Bells Hells from Campaign 3.

“2027 represents one of the most ambitious years we’ve ever planned for UniVersus,” said Zoe McNamara, VP of Product & Creative at UVS Games. “From longtime fan requests to partnerships we’ve been excited to pursue for years, this roadmap reflects our commitment to bringing incredible worlds and characters to the table. We’re building for the long term, and players will see even more of that in the months ahead.”

The UniVersus lineup currently includes Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Trigun, Godzilla, Street Fighter, Tekken, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Solo Leveling, Critical Role, and King of Fighters.

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