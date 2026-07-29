Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Free Pixel Perfect Update Is Live, Adding Wreck-It Ralph, Best Friends, and More

Just last month, Disney Dreamlight Valley welcomed Winnie the Pooh in its first Adventure Pack. Now, it’s time for another brand-new addition to the Valley. Better yet, this latest addition is part of a free update, so all Disney Dreamlight Valley players will be able to experience the new content. The free Pixel Perfect update is live now in Disney Dreamlight Valley on all platforms, bringing Wreck-It Ralph content and more to the Disney game.

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Today’s Pixel Perfect update sees players reuniting with The Forgotten in a quest to repair an old arcade machine. Naturally, said machine will bring us into contact with none other than Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph. But while a new Villager is always a highlight, being able to befriend Ralph is far from the only new addition with the Disney Dreamlight Valley Pixel Perfect update. Friendship is getting a big overhaul, with new Friendship Perks and a brand-new Best Friend tier to work towards. Here are the biggest highlights for today’s free DDV update.

Courtesy of Gameloft

First and foremost, the Pixel Perfect update adds Ralph to the Valley. Players will need to complete a new quest to free Ralph from his arcade machine. Before you can start Ralph’s quest, make sure you’ve met The Forgotten and Peter Pan in DDV. Then, you should be all set to repair the arcade machine near the Dream Castle and bring Ralph to the Valley alongside his old friend Vanellope.

The update will also add new features and QoL improvements. Olaf’s Grand Exhibition is adding two brand-new rooms, centered on the Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights. Both will have a new set of rewards to incentivize players to dive in and complete their collections. Friendship is also getting a revamp, including a new Training Manual that lets you change Villagers’ roles at any level. New Friendship perks will let Level 7 friends help you gather specific items, while you’ll be able to Fast Travel right to any Level 10 friends right from the map.

Along with changes to Friendship Perks, there’s a brand-new Best Friends tier arriving with the Pixel Perfect update. After a Villager hits Level 10, they’ll get a new Gold Heart progress bar charting your course to the ultimate level of friendship. Once the bar is filled, you’ll unlock new Best Friend perks that increase bonuses for Villager roles and lets you sprint without depleting your own stamina.

Watch our latest Developer Update to discover everything coming in the Pixel Perfect Update, arriving July 29th!



Get a closer look at Ralph, the all-new Pop City Star Path, exciting events, quality-of-life improvements, and more. pic.twitter.com/kmMfmKW2AK — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) July 24, 2026

Of course, it’s not a DDV update without a new Star Path. You can get a first look at the new additions for this latest Star Path in the developer update linked above. Today’s update sparks off the Pop City Star Path, which adds new musical items and a purrfect new companion to the game. The Premium Shop will also get an update, with new cosmetic options for Valley staples like Chez Remy, Scrooge’s Store, and more.

In addition to these highlights, there’s a slew of general UI improvements, new environmental effects, and crafting recipes to round out the Pixel Perfect patch notes. You can check out the full list of what’s new in the official Disney Dreamlight Valley patch notes. The update should be live and ready to install right now, so what are you waiting for? Let’s go rescue Ralph and get started on Best Friend status with our favorite Disney characters.

Which Villager are you chasing Best Friend status with first? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!