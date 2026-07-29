GTA 6 Report Reveals First Gameplay Trailer Is Releasing Very Soon

A new report has claimed that the first gameplay trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released imminently. With the launch of GTA 6 just a few short months away, promotional material for the game is expected to begin ramping up more and more as its release date draws closer. To that end, Rockstar Games is now said to be preparing to reveal its first glimpse of gameplay from the next Grand Theft Auto entry in a video that will be debuting in the weeks ahead.

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According to video game insider Nate the Hate, Rockstar will be revealing gameplay footage from Grand Theft Auto 6 in August. The reputable leaker said that this showing will feature a “fair bit” of the game in action, which suggests that this will be our deepest look at GTA 6 so far. Beyond providing a broad launch window of August, Nate didn’t provide a more well-defined date in the month for when this footage might drop. Given that Gamescom is taking place at the end of August, however, Rockstar will likely reveal this gameplay in advance of the convention so that it doesn’t have to compete with other announcements that might happen around this same time.

Speaking more to the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, Nate stressed that the game is still very much on track for its launch in November. Rockstar’s marketing plan for GTA 6 is said to have been decided upon for quite some time, and the studio is now holding true to that strategy. As such, while it might seem like Rockstar is remaining strangely quiet from the outside looking in, everything seems to be going according to plan.

Whenever gameplay for GTA 6 is revealed, it should reveal more information than ever before about the game. Past trailers for GTA 6 have primarily centered around the story that the game will tell, while also spotlighting its co-protagonists Jason and Lucia. While it has been expected that the latest GTA entry will play very similarly to past installments, Rockstar still hasn’t provided any info on how it is different this time around. Because of this, the reported gameplay presentation could end up being quite an extensive one when it debuts.

After years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally release on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. A PC version of the game won’t be available initially, but it’s expected to launch at some point in the years ahead. In addition, Nintendo is reportedly pushing Rockstar to port GTA 6 to Switch 2 platforms, but it’s not known if this release on the hardware will end up happening.