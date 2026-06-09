New Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Revealed During Nintendo Direct (& It’s Available Today)

Pokemon Pokopia has captivated Pokemon fans and cozy gamers alike since it released earlier this year. It has quite a bit of potential for ongoing gameplay as you rebuild your Pokemon paradise. But even so, many have been hoping to see the long-rumored expansion for Pokemon Pokopia become a reality. And during today’s Nintendo Direct, we got even better news. Pokemon Pokopia is not only getting a new Expansion Pass, it’s also getting a major free update later this year.

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During the June 9th Nintendo Direct, Game Freak unveiled a new free update and paid Expansion Pass DLC for Pokemon Pokopia. The free update will add the Dive ability to the game and is set to arrive in August 2026, likely with additional content to be revealed. As for the paid Expansion Pass DLC? That will come in 3 parts, with the DLC purchase going live in the Nintendo eShop today.

Courtesy of Nintendo

Since before Pokopia even released, rumors have suggested it would get major DLC. Now, at long last, fans have confirmation that we will, in fact, be getting an expansion for the cozy game. And that’s not all. We’re also getting a free update that will add new content even for those who don’t opt to buy the paid DLC.

The new DLC is an Expansion Pass that will be released in 3 parts. The first part, Bubbly Basin, is set to release in August alongside the free major update. The first DLC will bring players to a brand-new, fully underwater town called Bubbly Basin. It will also bring in new Pokemon to befriend, including Mudkip and Corphish. The first wave of paid DLC will also include new furniture and new outfits for Ditto, along with a new Dynamic Ditto print recipe that players can claim as a free gift if they purchase the DLC.

The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC is available for purchase today. Part 1: Bubbly Basin is planned for release this August!



Enjoy an underwater town, new Pokémon to encounter, furniture, and outfits for Ditto. #NintendoDirecthttps://t.co/FIHb61bgj8 pic.twitter.com/Purdio9IcV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Parts 2 and 3 of the Expansion Pass haven’t been fully unveiled just yet. However, we know that Part 2 will bring “additional new features” and will be released in late 2026. As for part 3, that isn’t coming until sometime next year. However, it will add yet another new town for Pokemon Pokopia fans to explore. From the sounds of it, the world of Pokopia is going to keep getting bigger. And honestly? It’s what the truly spectacular first Pokemon life sim deserves.

Even those who don’t purchase the paid Expansion Pass will get some new features when the major free update introduces the Dive move in August 2026. It’s unclear what else might be included in the free update, but if nothing else, everyone will be able to explore life under the sea with their Pokemon friends this August.

Pokemon Pokopia is available now for the Nintendo Switch 2 for $69.99. The Expansion Pass DLC bundle is rolling out in the Nintendo eShop today. It costs $34.99 USD and includes all 3 expansions starting with Part 1 this August. Those who pre-order the bundle can claim their free Mystery Gift bonuses in Pokopia starting today.

Are you excited to get new DLC for Pokemon Pokopia this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!