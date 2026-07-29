Pokemon Pokopia Trailer Confirms 16 New Pokemon Arriving Next Week in Its Free Update & Paid DLC

Just a day after an accidental leak revealed that the first Pokemon Pokopia DLC might arrive next week, the news has been confirmed. The Bubbly Basin DLC for Pokemon Pokopia will release on August 5th, along with a free content update. The free update will add Dive and the ability to explore underwater, plus one new Pokemon. For those who opt in to the paid DLC, there’s even more in store, with the new Bubbly Basin area.

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Along with the confirmed release date, The Pokemon Company and Nintendo treated fans to a new extended trailer for Pokemon Pokopia‘s first big content update. The 7-minute in-depth look at the Bubbly Basin DLC shows off several new Pokemon headed to the game with the update, plus the new features and decor items. If you’re as eager to dive back into Pokemon Pokopia as I am, this trailer will get you even more hyped.

Every Confirmed Pokemon for the Pokemon Pokopia: Bubbly Basin DLC

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

August 5th will bring a free update for all Pokopia players, which will add at least one confirmed new Pokemon, plus the Dive move. But the majority of the features headed our way will be part of the paid DLC, which is releasing in three waves. The first wave arrives next week, adding the Bubbly Basin area and several new Pokemon and items along with it. Now, we’ve got a more in-depth look at what’s to come thanks to a brand-new extended trailer.

There’s plenty to enjoy about the trailer, including its fun sense of humor. But personally, I’m all about seeing which new friends we’ll get to meet when the free update and DLC arrive on August 5th. So, I watched the trailer with close attention to every new Pokemon it confirmed. In total, I counted 16 new Pokemon, plus a few more we can probably assume will arrive based on their evolution lines being in the trailer.

Here are the new arrivals headed our way in the Bubbly Basin DLC, as confirmed in today’s extended look:

Manaphy (included in the free content update)

Popplio

Brionne (presumed from Popplio and Primarina being shown)

Primarina

Corsola

Mudkip

Corphish

Carvanha

Chinchou

Lanturn

Buizel

Finneon (presumed from Lumineon being shown)

Lumineon

Frillish

Sharpedo

Totodile

Dhelmise

Golisopod

Wimpod (presumed from Golisopod being shown)

To see these new Pokemon in action, you can check out the brand-new Bubbly Basin DLC and free content update trailer below:

Play video

Along with these Pokemon, the DLC will add Watermelon as a new crop, plus a new type of Bouyant Block to build underwater. There will also be new underwater-themed furniture items to decorate with so you can keep your Bubbly Basin biome on theme. And yes, there’s a new Pokemon Center to restore as you rehabilitate Bubbly Basin to your liking. If I know The Pokemon Company, we can bet there are a few more surprises not shown here, as well.

The Bubbly Basin DLC is part one of the Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass. You can purchase the full pass on the Nintendo eShop for $34.99. As of now, it doesn’t look like we’ll be able to buy individual DLC updates separately. Bubbly Basin releases August 5th, with Part 2 expected in late 2026 and Part 3 sometime in 2027.

Are you excited to see more about what’s coming to Pokopia in next week’s update? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!