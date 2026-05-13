Pokemon Champions Reveals New Free Pokemon Giveaways & May Battle Pass

As the latest new, free-to-play Pokemon game, Pokemon Champions has attracted its fair share of seasoned PvP battlers and newcomers. The game has been out for just over a month and recently wrapped up its inaugural M-1 season. On May 13th, following a maintenance downtime period, Pokemon Champions got its first major post-launch update. This update ushers in the start of Season M-2, bringing us a fresh Battle Pass track and a new limited-time competition.

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This first major seasonal update gives players a sense of what the live service model for Pokemon Champions will look like going forward. Season M-2 uses the same M-A regulation rules as the first season. So, it’s not a massive shift compared to what we can expect when a new season brings in a new set of regulations, most likely sometime in mid-June when the current M-A season ends. However, today’s update does show us the second Battle Pass for Pokemon Champions, while also adding another free Pokemon that players can earn in the game. That makes it a good time for trainers to check back in with the game to see what’s new.

How to Get a Free Gallade in Pokemon Champions

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First up, let’s talk freebies. Pokemon Champions offers players the chance to pull from a gacha-style recruitment tab to add new Pokemon to their teams. While longtime competitive players will no doubt opt to transfer teams from Pokemon HOME, newer trainers may be starting from scratch. That makes opportunities to get free Pokemon without spending in-game currency all the more valuable. And the Monthly Challenge Series May 2026 online competition offers up a shot at a free Gallade, plus 100 Quick Coupons to speed things along.

The Monthly Challenge Series May 2026 competition begins on May 22nd and runs through June 1st. To get your free Gallade and 100 Quick Coupons, plus an in-game title, you simply need to participate in 3 or more battles in the May online competition. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, so long as you battle 3 times in the online competition (standard ranked battles do not count). To participate, head to the Battle menu, then scroll down to Online Competitions. Then, enter the May 2026 challenge and participate in 3 battles before the competition ends on June 1st. Your Pokemon and Quick Coupons will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

Pokemon Champions Players Underwhelmed by New May 2026 Battle Pass

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This latest Pokemon Champions update also ushers in the game’s new Battle Pass. Players can earn points towards Battle Pass rewards for the free and paid tiers starting on May 13th, up through June 17th. Rewards this time around include a free Gengar, plus a Gengarite Mega Stone. For those who’ve yet to add this Ghost-type to their team, that’s not a bad deal. Other items in the free Battle Pass include in-game currencies like Quick Coupons, Training Tickets, and Victory Points.

As for the paid Battle Pass, trainers on this track will also get a Kangashkan, Skarmory, and the Mega Stones for both of these Pokemon. They will also be able to earn new cosmetic items, and that’s where many players are less than thrilled. Last month’s battle pass offered cosmetics based on the female avatar option in Legends: Z-A. This month? It’s the clothing options for the male avatar in Legends: Z-A. Many fans were hoping to see something a bit more exciting in the cosmetic lineup for the month, especially given that these items are locked behind the paid tier.

In all, with the free Battle Pass and Online Competition for May, players can earn 2 Pokemon for free following the May 13th update. Paid Battle Pass users can get 2 additional free Pokemon with their Mega Stones. And of course, the Quick Coupons on offer can add a few more recruitment pulls into the mix, as well.

What do you think of the Season M-2 update in Pokemon Champions? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!