Pokemon Champions Has a Major Problem That Needs to Be Fixed Immediately

Competitive Pokemon has always offered some of the most in-depth strategy, with many viable tactics and Pokemon. Knowledge and intuition both play an important role; one prediction or smart play can completely change the outcome of a battle. That tension is finally more accessible thanks to Pokemon Champions, which has become a hit among pro and casual players. Team building matters, matchups matter, and understanding the current meta can carry players a long way. The problem is that one growing strategy is starting to drag the entire experience down, primarily due to a terrible decision by the developers.

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Right now, more and more players are running into long defensive matches built around stall tactics, especially Coil Milotic teams that are designed to outlast opponents rather than beat them directly. Defensive play has always existed in Pokemon, and there is nothing inherently wrong with it. The real issue is how Pokemon Champions handles time-outs. Previous competitive Pokemon games awarded the victory to the player with the higher remaining HP total when the timer expired. Pokemon Champions instead declares the match a draw. That one decision is creating a frustrating environment where players can intentionally run down the clock even when they are clearly losing and face no consequences.

The Growing Popularity of Stall

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Anyone spending time in ranked battles right now has probably run into some form of stall team. Now, I don’t mind stall teams, like ones using Coil Milotic or Minimize Sandaconda, as these teams do require some skill to get rolling and have counterplay. The biggest issue is not that these teams are unbeatable, because competitive Pokemon has always included bulky setups that require planning and proper counters. In fact, seeing an opponent pull off these strategies can be surprisingly encouraging, and I often respect when they KO the one Pokemon I need to break through.

The frustration comes from how little urgency these teams need to play with. Since time-outs end in draws instead of losses, some players are comfortable sitting behind defensive rotations and dragging games out as long as possible. Even if they fall behind in momentum or total HP, there is little punishment for simply surviving until the timer expires. So even if you do manage to find the path forward, there is nothing you can do to stop your opponent from simply waiting until the last second to complete their turn and burn down the clock.

That creates matches that feel exhausting instead of competitive. A close defensive battle can still be exciting when both players are actively working toward a win condition. Numerous other players and I have gone online to complain about the problem. There is a time and place for stalling the clock, and I could understand if it was during an official tournament where prize money and champion points were on the line. But online in ranked matches, where the penalty for losing is negligible, it just turns matches into endurance contests rather than skill contests, and that is starting to wear on the community.

Pokemon Champions’ Timeout Rules Encourage Bad Behavior

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The timeout system is where the real problem begins. Typically, in competitive Pokemon, if the timer runs out, the win is awarded to whoever has the most HP collectively across their team. If one player preserved more HP across their remaining Pokemon, they earned the victory. That system was not perfect, but it rewarded smart resource management and prevented obvious abuse of the clock. It also provided counterplay if a player realized their opponent was simply running down the clock, as they could protect their own HP pool or simply do the most damage rather than secure knockouts.

Pokemon Champions removes that counterplay entirely by making every timeout a draw. On paper, that might sound fair because neither player technically secured a knockout victory before time expired. In practice, it creates a loophole that defensive players can exploit. If someone realizes they are in a losing position, they can slow the pace of the match and aim for a draw instead of attempting a comeback. The result is that players are forced to sit through a match where their opponent has no intention of even playing the game.

This is especially frustrating in ranked play, where players are investing time into climbing ladders and improving their records. Nobody wants to spend twenty or thirty minutes carefully outplaying an opponent only for the match to end with no result because the other side intentionally stalled the clock. It makes the entire battle feel pointless. Competitive games need systems that reward decisive play, and right now Pokemon Champions is doing the opposite. With the game only being out for a short time, this can be an understandable oversight, but it needs to be addressed.

Pokemon Champions Needs Fast Action Before Players Burn Out

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Competitive communities can survive strong meta picks. Pokemon players have adapted to dominant strategies for decades. What communities struggle to survive is the frustration that feels built directly into the game’s systems. Right now, that is exactly what is happening with Pokemon Champions. Players are not simply annoyed because they lost to a powerful strategy. They are annoyed because the game’s rules are encouraging matches that feel like a waste of time.

The easiest fix is also the most obvious one. Pokemon Champions should immediately return to the previous timeout rule, where the player with the higher remaining HP wins when time expires. That alone would dramatically reduce intentional stalling because defensive teams would still need to maintain an actual advantage instead of simply surviving. Players could no longer rely on the clock to erase losing positions.

There are other possible adjustments, too. Shorter overall battle timers, stricter action timers, or changes to ranked point distribution for draws could all help discourage abuse. The worst thing Pokemon Champions could do right now is wait too long to respond. The game has strong momentum, and fans clearly love its battle-focused approach. But competitive games live and die by player trust and investment. If enough players start associating ranked battles with endless stall matches and wasted time, enthusiasm can disappear quickly. Pokemon’s competitive scene works best when matches feel tense, rewarding, and skill-driven. Right now, the timeout system is undermining all three and needs to change.

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