5 Worst Games Released on PS2

The Sony PlayStation 2 is the best-selling gaming console of all time, having sold more than 160 million units during its lifecycle. In addition to an astounding number of units sold, the system boasted a massive library of over 4,000 games, and while many were excellent, you can’t have that many titles without some duds. The PS2 certainly had its fair share of crummy games, and we’ve highlighted five of the worst released for the system. They were chosen based on contemporary critics’ reviews upon release, how frustrating they were to play, and how loathed they are by players, and are presented in no particular order.

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1) GoDai: Elemental Force

A screenshot from The 3DO Company

The 3DO Company released GoDai: Elemental Force on the PS2 in 2002, and it was an immediate commercial and critical failure. The action game had an interesting concept, centered on a ninja who could glide through the air. This mechanic was central to GoDai: Elemental Force’s gameplay, but the execution was sloppy, as the controls were terribly coded. Getting it to work right was a challenge, making it an incredibly frustrating game to play. Even doing normal things outside of the glide mechanic was difficult, thanks to the wonky controls, ensuring nobody enjoyed playing GoDai: Elemental Force.

2) Mike Tyson Heavyweight Boxing

A screenshot from Codemasters

Mike Tyson Heavyweight Boxing was released on the PS2 and Xbox in 2002 as a sequel to 2000’s Mike Tyson Boxing, but unlike its predecessors bearing the Champ’s name, it was a massive dud. To be fair, Mike Tyson Boxing wasn’t a huge hit either, making the sequel’s existence questionable, but Codemasters published one regardless. There are great boxing games like Fight Night, requiring strategy in your moves, but Mike Tyson Heavyweight Boxing isn’t like that — it’s a button-mashing waste of time that requires no skill or strategy. You have to grind like crazy to do anything of substance, and it’s just not worth the effort.

3) Crazy Frog Racer 2

A screenshot from Valcon Games

The 2006 sequel to Crazy Frog Racer arrived on the PS2 and utterly destroyed the franchise with one of the worst games to hit the console. It was also released on PCs, but it nailed its bad reputation on Sony’s system. The best way to describe it has already been written by Sam Bishop at IGN, who wrote, “Despite not looking like the ocular abortion that one would expect, I still wouldn’t even wish it upon my worst enemy. If you play it, you clearly hate yourself. And freedom. And puppies.” Frankly, what more could I add? Basically, if you find a copy of this game somewhere, don’t even use it as a coaster — find the closest active volcano and throw it in.

4) Gravity Games Bike: Street Vert Dirt

A screenshot from Midway Games

Gravity Games Bike: Street Vert Dirt could have been a great sports game, giving players an awesome BMX title in the same style as similar fare, and it had Midway Games behind it, which wasn’t necessarily bad. Unfortunately, the final product was one of the PS2’s worst games, as it was broken on release, with numerous gameplay glitches, serious collision detection issues, and problems that often made the game unplayable. Basically, Midway Games released a broken game at launch, when the company should have patched the heck out of it before shipping it to stores and unwary gamers.

5) Little Britain: The Video Game

A screenshot from Mastertronic Group

If you Google “worst PS2 game,” odds are, Little Britain: The Video Game will pop up somewhere in the results. The game is a collection of minigames presented as episodes from the television series of the same name, featuring the same characters. Little Britain: The Video Game holds the distinction of being the second-lowest rated game on GameRankings, and reviewers have described it with words that I’m too polite to share on ComicBook. The game is basically an affront to gamers everywhere and an insult to humanity. It’s poorly coded, badly animated, and disturbingly disgusting, but not in a good way … in all the bad ways you can imagine.

What’s the worst game you’ve played on the PS2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!